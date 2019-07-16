Nestle to sell a chocolate made without added sugar

Dimon is making his own bet on a digital coin that could transform the global payments landscape: JPM Coin.Financeread more
The Dow slipped from a record high set earlier in the day after President Trump cast doubt on the trade progress between China and the U.S.US Marketsread more
The U.S. and China have restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a deal could be even harder to reach now.Marketsread more
Facebook's David Marcus said at a Senate hearing Tuesday that U.S. sanctions could be at risk without financial services innovation.Technologyread more
Goldman Sachs' transition from the bank of choice for millionaires to a more inclusive, consumer friendly shop isn't cheap.Financeread more
KeyCorp said in an 8-K filing the fraud involves a "business customer" and was discovered "on or about" July 9.Banksread more
The Trump administration "will take a look" after billionaire investor Peter Thiel said the FBI and CIA should see if Chinese intelligence has infiltrated Google.Technologyread more
On Monday, the first day of Amazon's 48-hour shopping extravaganza this year, retailers that make more than $1 billion in annual revenues saw a 64% increase in their digital...Retailread more
Builder confidence for single-family homes rose just one point to 65 in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI)....Real Estateread more
Expectations for lower interest rates and less fear about tariffs sent investors back into the market and set up what could be a profitable run ahead.Marketsread more
Johnson & Johnson vowed to defend itself against lawsuits alleging the company fueled the opioid crisis and that its namesake talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and...Health and Scienceread more
For chocolate lovers around the world, a new invention by Nestle cuts out added sugar so that customers can enjoy its 70% dark chocolate with less guilt.
The Swiss multinational company's new "Cacao Fruit Chocolate" will be made wholly from cacao fruit with white cacao pulp as a natural sweetener. The cacao pulp, which was once partially used and discarded, will now be used to create a more sustainable, health-conscious option for consumers.
In a press release on Tuesday, Nestle described the new chocolate as having a "natural sweetness and acidity," which comes from the use of the cocoa beans and pulp.
"It is an innovation that focuses on the fact that cacao is originally a fruit and provides the full taste of cacao," said Yasumasa Takagi, the chef owner of Le Patissier Takagi, who worked with KitKat on the products.
The new chocolate will launch in Japan during the fall and then expand in 2020 to a global audience. The company said it will be available in eight chocolate shops: three in Tokyo, three in Osaka, one in Kawasaki, and one in Hiroshima.
A new cacao fruit juice with lime granita, which also features the cacao pulp, will be available even earlier, on July 18, at the KitKat Chocolatory Ginza store.
The cacao fruit chocolate will be priced at 400 yen ($3.70) while the cacao fruit juice will cost 750 yen ($6.93).
Nestle said it is applying for a patent for the process it uses to dry, grind and incorporating the pulp mixture into their chocolate. The process allows 31% of the pod to be used rather than 22% now, generating less waste. "
In 2016, Nestle first announced that its researchers had found a way to change sugar's structure with only natural ingredients, CNBC reported. In March 2018, the company released Milkybar Wowsomes in Ireland and the United Kingdom — its first chocolate bar to use "new sugar reduction technology," which advertised 30% less sugar.
In the U.S., Nestle sold its candy business to Ferrero, the maker of Nutella, for $2.8 billion last year.