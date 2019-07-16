R. Kelly denied bail in sex crimes case

As China's economic growth declines, some analysts say Beijing may have to spend more on infrastructure, adding to concerns about high debts.China Economyread more
John Paul Stevens, who served on the Supreme Court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal, has died.Politicsread more
The largest U.S. banks are scrutinizing members of the Federal Reserve for any insight into how the central bank will tinker interest rates.Banksread more
The U.S. and China restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a comprehensive deal could be a long way off, if it happens at all.Marketsread more
"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the upside in the stock market has gotten more limited," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington and Beijing have a long way to go on trade, adding that America could place tariffs on an additional $325 billion...Asia Marketsread more
Facebook's cryptocurrency project has already been met with skepticism from policymakers around the world.Technologyread more
Stone, 66, a notorious Republican political operative who has described himself as a "dirty trickster," had previously been dressed down by the judge for his public remarks...Politicsread more
Delta is gathering more data from customers than ever in hopes of avoiding customer service problems and increasing customer satisfaction, its CFO says.At Workread more
The Biden team's second-quarter Federal Election Commission filing shows that the campaign wrote a check of just over $5,300 on June 28 to Sheehan Associates for "strategic...2020 Electionsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 16.Market Insiderread more
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the R&B artist R. Kelly to jail without bond, delivering a blow to the performer as he faces mounting legal trouble related to accusations of sexual misconduct with minors.
The singer faces charges stemming from two federal criminal cases, brought in New York and Chicago. He was arrested on Thursday in Chicago, and has been held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center since then. On Tuesday, Kelly pleaded not guilty to the Chicago charges, which include enticing a minor and obstructing justice.
Before his arrest, Kelly was free on $1 million bond on related state charges. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to those charges as well. Kelly was acquitted of state child pornography charges more than a decade ago.
The ruling Tuesday was issued by U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber. It came after Kelly's attorneys had argued that the singer was not a danger to the public, saying the offenses were alleged to have taken place more than a decade ago.
Kelly was wearing an orange jumpsuit and was shackled at the ankles at the time the decision was announced, according to the Associated Press.
According to the New York indictment, Kelly recruited women and girls to participate in sexual activity.
Kelly and his employees, including managers and bodyguards, set restrictive rules for the women and girls, including when they could go to the restroom, prosecutors allege. The indictment accuses Kelly of abusing five women between the late 1990s and 2018 in violation of a federal law that bars transporting women across state lines for any "immoral purpose."
Prosecutors in Illinois brought separate charges, alleging that Kelly conspired to cover-up the existence of tapes featuring minors engaging in sexual activity. The 13-count indictment alleges that Kelly filmed himself having sex with at least four minors, as early as 1998, and later paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to recover the tapes after they disappeared from his "collection."