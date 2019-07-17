Bank of America CFO warns falling rates will hit net interest income

The central bank is not normally in the business of easing into an economy that is showing few signs of a recession, generally holding fire until more pronounced signs of a...The Fedread more
His case for gold comes as central banks get more aggressive with policies that devalue currencies and are about to cause a "paradigm shift" in investing.Marketsread more
CSX said it expects revenue to fall as much as 2% in 2019, well below a previous forecast of an increase of 1% to 2%.Marketsread more
Challenging conditions in the U.S. housing market, along with tighter currency controls by the Chinese government, cause a stunning drop in foreign demand for American homes.Real Estateread more
The growth in net interest income, a main engine of the industry's profit, looks to slow to a halt in the back half of this year.Banksread more
Here's how Amazon sells ads, and why it has a natural edge over Google and Facebook in some areas.Technologyread more
Netflix reports earnings Wednesday as it loses licensed shows to rivals launching their own streaming services.Technologyread more
Federal Judge William Pauley wrote in a court filing made public Wednesday that materials related to Cohen's campaign-finance probe should be unsealed — and denied a request...Politicsread more
The "'Cadillac tax," set to go into effect in 2022, is unpopular with both Republicans and Democrats, who say it punishes the middle class.Health and Scienceread more
Facebook's head of Calibra David Marcus is grilled during a House Financial Services Committee hearing over the company's digital currency plans.Technologyread more
Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey announced a lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, responding to new, final rules from the IRS that would largely block...Personal Financeread more
Bank of America is the latest lender to warn how falling interest rates will cause a main engine of bank profits to sputter to a halt this year.
The firm said in April that growth in net interest income would slow from 6% last year to 3% for 2019. However, that measure may slow further to about 1% this year if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates twice, Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio told analysts Wednesday during a conference call.
"From here, if we were to assume stable rates, we think our NII for 2019 would now be up approximately 2% compared to 2018," Donofrio said. "If rates follow the forward curve, and the Fed funds rate were indeed to be cut twice this year starting this month, we think it would likely shave another 1 percent off NII growth for 2019."
Global economic conditions have worsened in recent months amid the U.S.-China trade dispute, and the Fed has signaled it is likely to cut its benchmark interest rate later this month. That has roiled the shares of banks including Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase this week, which have both indicated that falling rates will impact net interest income. NII is the spread banks earn by making loans at a higher interest rate than what it pays depositors.
Both long and short term rates have declined in recent months, and that hurts the bank in three ways, Donofrio explained: So-called "floating rate" assets held by the bank will yield less; new bonds purchased will offer lower coupons, hurting returns on the bank's portfolio, and mortgage customers may refinance at a lower rate, he said.
Shares in Bank of America rose 1% at 9:40 a.m. after earlier falling more than 1% in premarket trading. The bank posted a record profit that exceeded analysts' estimates on the strength of its retail banking and wealth management divisions.
Helping matters, CEO Brian Moynihan indicated on the call that the bank could dial back expenses if the revenue environment warranted it.