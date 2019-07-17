Blue states file suit against IRS over rules on SALT workarounds

The central bank is not normally in the business of easing into an economy that is showing few signs of a recession, generally holding fire until more pronounced signs of a...The Fedread more
His case for gold comes as central banks get more aggressive with policies that devalue currencies and are about to cause a "paradigm shift" in investing.Marketsread more
CSX said it expects revenue to fall as much as 2% in 2019, well below a previous forecast of an increase of 1% to 2%.Marketsread more
Challenging conditions in the U.S. housing market, along with tighter currency controls by the Chinese government, cause a stunning drop in foreign demand for American homes.Real Estateread more
The growth in net interest income, a main engine of the industry's profit, looks to slow to a halt in the back half of this year.Banksread more
Here's how Amazon sells ads, and why it has a natural edge over Google and Facebook in some areas.Technologyread more
Netflix reports earnings Wednesday as it loses licensed shows to rivals launching their own streaming services.Technologyread more
Federal Judge William Pauley wrote in a court filing made public Wednesday that materials related to Cohen's campaign-finance probe should be unsealed — and denied a request...Politicsread more
The "'Cadillac tax," set to go into effect in 2022, is unpopular with both Republicans and Democrats, who say it punishes the middle class.Health and Scienceread more
Facebook's head of Calibra David Marcus is grilled during a House Financial Services Committee hearing over the company's digital currency plans.Technologyread more
Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey announced a lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, responding to new, final rules from the IRS that would largely block...Personal Financeread more
New Jersey is suing the Internal Revenue Service, challenging new rules that would block states' attempts to get around a new $10,000 cap for state and local tax deductions.
The state's governor, Democrat Phil Murphy, announced the lawsuit on Wednesday morning, naming Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin among the defendants.
"As I said when the IRS rule was finalized in June, it was nothing more than a gut punch to the middle-class New Jersey families who know that the Trump tax plan is a complete sham," Murphy said at a press conference in South Orange, New Jersey.
"It was a complete and total utter politicization of the federal tax code," he said.
New York and Connecticut have also joined the suit, which was filed in the Southern District of New York.
This same court is hearing another lawsuit filed last year by these three states, plus Maryland, against Mnuchin and the Treasury, challenging the $10,000 SALT cap itself.
When the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 imposed a $10,000 limit on deductions for state and local income, sales and property tax that itemizers could claim on their federal returns, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut responded with a workaround.
The three states passed legislation that would permit municipalities to establish charitable funds to pay for local services and offer property tax credits to incentivize homeowners to give.
This way, the taxpayers could write off the payment as a charitable deduction on their federal tax returns.
In June the IRS and Treasury blocked this strategy, saying that the receipt of a state or local tax credit in return for making this contribution would be a "quid pro quo."
Separately, the village of Scarsdale, New York, has also filed suit against the tax agency and Mnuchin, pushing back against the new rules.
The new rules from the IRS would reduce the amount of the federal deduction a taxpayer can claim for a charitable contribution to one of these funds.
For example, if you received an 85% state tax credit for donating to a state fund, you would only be able to claim 15% of your contribution on your federal tax return.
In effect, it would greatly reduce the amount residents in high-tax states can claim.
Consider that, in 2016, New Yorkers writing off state and local taxes took an average SALT deduction of $21,779, according to the Tax Policy Center.
Meanwhile, in New Jersey and Connecticut the average deductions were $18,092 and $19,563, respectively.
The new state "workaround" programs aren't the only ones that would be affected by the new IRS rules.
There are more than 100 existing state charitable tax-credit plans in 33 states, according to a research paper authored by a group of tax law professors. They range from private school tuition scholarships to conservation easements.
Earlier this year, some of those programs — including the Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund and the Exceptional SC program in South Carolina — reported a slowdown in contributions due to ambiguity around whether the IRS would permit taxpayers to deduct the full amount donated.
More from Personal Finance:
Fed blocks tax breaks for donating to these charitable state funds
3 tax-planning lessons from Joe Biden's tax returns
Four tax breaks you might get back if Congress reinstates deductions
Alabamans and South Carolinians contributing to those scholarship programs are eligible for a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on their state return.
Whether the final rule will ultimately deter people from donating to these funds remains to be seen.
"If you're really passionate about private school vouchers in Georgia, you donate and you still get 100% of your donation back," Carl Davis, research director at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, told CNBC. "You just won't get a federal tax deduction on top of it."