CCTV Script 17/07/19

U.S. officials see the deal as a threat to NATO, for which Turkey provides the second-largest military.World Politicsread more
Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has a business there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...Technologyread more
China may have signaled it's going more hard-line on trade, but it could be a good thing, former U.S. negotiator Clete Willems told CNBC.World Economyread more
While the vote served as a show of solidarity for Democrats, it recommended no substantive penalty against Trump.Politicsread more
Facebook's cryptocurrency project has already been met with skepticism from policymakers around the world.Technologyread more
United's Optum is launching a new partnership with John Muir Health aimed at helping the small northern California hospital operator become more competitive with its larger...Health and Scienceread more
A key read on the industry, the Architecture Billings Index, fell into negative territory in June, according to the American Institute for Architects. Inquiries for new...Real Estateread more
As China's economic growth declines, some analysts say Beijing may have to spend more on infrastructure, adding to concerns about high debts.China Economyread more
After years of speculation, Neuralink, the brain-machine interface start-up co-founded by Elon Musk, started talking directly to the public on Tuesday.Technologyread more
"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the upside in the stock market has gotten more limited," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
John Paul Stevens, who served on the Supreme Court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal, has died.Politicsread more
— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on July 17, 2019, Wednesday.
Glass ceiling has been seen as a stumbling block for a long time for females to take a top leadership position. But, now, there are 2 females challenge this difficulty with practical action. The evening of 16th local time, EU commission confirmed that Ursula von der Leyen, ex-Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, will take over Junker as next President of the European Commission.
She is also the first female president since EU Commission established in 1958.
At the same say, 63 year old Lagarde, President of IMF, also submit her resignation, preparing for her new position that is President of ECB.
She would be the first female president of ECB if the appointment gets approved. Lagarde's election is almost assured, and her resignation also double-confirm that.
2 60-year-old females fills the EU's top jobs, so that is an exciting news to all females and a new atmosphere to these 2 major EU institutions. Ursula and Lagarde will take step on Nov 1, if there is no accident, however, they both facing challenges on their new position.
Lagarde was a lawyer before she took finance, many questioned that she has no central bank working experience and no knowledge of monetary policy. In the vote held on 16th, Ursula just win by a narrow margin, she received 383 votes out of 737, only 9 votes margin, which is the least support for the President of EU Commission since 2008. Now, EU Commission has become more divided from the direct election in 1979. The vote result shows that Ursula and EU Commission will face serious challenges when they try to pass legislation. Under this complex international situation and economy environment, their policy communication skills and flexibility will be sorely tested.
When it comes to future policy, they will all follow their predecessors' policies in general, and are not expected to change much.
ECB will still going with its loose policy, Ursula's policy ideas will keep consistent with Junker's, just focus more on environment protection and gender problems.
Currently, more uncertainties fall on who will take over them after they resign from current position. Financial market put close eyes on who will be the next president of IMF. Two big cliffhangers are also drawing attention in Berlin's political circles when Ursula quit Minister of Defence of Germany: first, will the cabinet re-shuffle? Second, who will take this position? These 2 problems are still without answers.