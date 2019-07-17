Here's what needs to happen for Congress to raise the debt ceiling and avoid default

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Netflix just missed hard on the only number that matters

Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.

Technologyread more

Netflix tanks after whiffing on global paid subscribers

The company blamed its Q2 content slate and price increases for the subscriber miss.

Technologyread more

IBM moves down after earnings beat

IBM's year-over-year revenue has now declined for four quarters in a row. Impact from Red Hat is not yet factored into the company's guidance.

Technologyread more

House kills Trump impeachment resolution even as Democratic...

The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, IBM, eBay...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 17.

Market Insiderread more

Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey after accuser...

Prosecutors in Masschusetts have dropped a criminal case against actor Kevin Spacey, who had been accused of groping an 18-year-old man.

Entertainmentread more

Prosecutors say Jeffrey Epstein's suspicious passport used...

"The passport contains numerous ingress and egress stamps, including stamps that reflect use of the passport to enter France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia in...

Politicsread more

Gene Munster: Netflix's best days are behind it

Loup Ventures founder Gene Munster told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Wednesday that Netflix's disappointing second quarter results are a turning point for the company, saying the...

Technologyread more

Negative earnings season just turned positive as companies beat...

Corporate earnings forecasts for the second quarter were lowered so much that companies are easily beating them.

Market Insiderread more

The economic signs are moving against the Fed's expected rate cut

The central bank is not normally in the business of easing into an economy that is showing few signs of a recession, generally holding fire until more pronounced signs of a...

The Fedread more

Kushner has been discussing fundraising strategy with Trump...

Kushner and campaign chief Brad Parscale regularly hold strategy sessions on how to improve messaging about Trump's accomplishments to small-dollar donors, according to people...

2020 Electionsread more

Inflation runs rampant in Tehran as Iran struggles to stem rising...

The price of food is rising in Iran amid sanctions, economic mismanagement and the threat of war.

World Economyread more
Politics

Here's what needs to happen for Congress to raise the debt ceiling and avoid default

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • Congress is rushing to pass a deal to raise the debt ceiling and fund the government before it leaves for the month of August.
  • Lawmakers hope to avoid a potential U.S. default on its debt, which would be devastating for financial markets and the global economy.
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she hopes her chamber can vote on a debt limit and spending agreement by July 26, which would set up the Senate to pass it before Congress leaves for the month of August.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conducts her weekly news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call Group | Getty Images

Congress will have to scramble to raise the U.S. debt limit and avoid a potential default that would rattle the world economy.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would like to vote on a bill to hike the debt ceiling by July 26 — the chamber's last day of activity before an August recess. She hopes it would give the Senate enough time to pass legislation before it leaves the following week.

Of course, negotiators in Washington will first have to find an agreement that can get through both chambers of Congress. Pelosi said she hopes lawmakers and the White House can reach a deal by Friday, which would allow them to post legislative text over the weekend.

She and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin earlier Wednesday. While officials have cited progress in the talks, sticking points remain.

"It's all about money, right?" Pelosi told reporters Wednesday.

The House speaker and Treasury secretary have discussed a two-year budget deal that would also raise the U.S borrowing limit. The issue took on more urgency last week, when Mnuchin wrote to Congress saying the Treasury Department could run out of cash "in early September, before Congress reconvenes."

Lawmakers hope to avoid a government shutdown before they leave, as current government funding expires at the end of September. Democrats want to strike a budget deal to avoid automatic across-the-board spending cuts known as sequestration.

A two-year spending agreement tied to a debt ceiling increase would accomplish all of those in one swoop. Democrats have opposed a short-term debt limit hike.

If America defaulted on its debt, it could send shock waves through the global economy and financial markets. Even a less disruptive government shutdown could drag on U.S. economic growth.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.