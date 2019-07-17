Cramer's lightning round: Amazon, Shopify leave no room for this retailer

Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has businesses there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...Technologyread more
Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.Technologyread more
The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.Politicsread more
A photo editing app has introduced a few new wrinkles to the faces of celebrities — and to the ongoing discussion around personal digital security, NBC reports.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower on Thursday morning. Australia's jobs data showed the net number of jobs created was far below expectations.Asia Marketsread more
Property price gains across the wider U.K. have been slowing since 2016, according to the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics.Real Estateread more
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that the U.S. dollar was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-term economic fundamentals, while the euro, Japan's yen and...World Economyread more
The company blamed its Q2 content slate and price increases for the subscriber miss.Technologyread more
IBM's year-over-year revenue has now declined for four quarters in a row. Impact from Red Hat is not yet factored into the company's guidance.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 17.Market Insiderread more
"It's clearly doing more harm than good," the "Mad Money" host says. Instead Facebook should buy Square for $70 billion and expand the payments network worldwide.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Core Laboratories: "I think at the end of the week we have Schlumberger ... that's been a real disaster, frankly, and we're going to find out more. Let's use that as the example and make that whether we should buy Core Labs or not. "
Triplepoint Venture Growth: "I'm familiar with it, which is a problem because you can't be familiar with it. It's kind of one of those OPEC businesses. We don't really know what's in it .. so I'm going to have to say don't buy, don't buy."
The Cato Corp.: "You got it at a good price to be able to skidaddle. That's a marginal retailer. There's no room for marginal retails in a market dominated by Amazon and Shopify. "
Idexx Laboratories: Buy, buy, buy, buy, buy.
Paycom Software: "This is a man who has done a lot of work on a very good company, it's a software solutions for payroll, and I have to tell you: it is one that I have personally missed the whole way. It's driving me crazy. Take a little bit out 'cause you're playing with the house's money, but otherwise congratulations."
New Residential: "We cannot get involved with companies that we cannot analyze. That's a bad call."
Axa Equitable Holdings: "It's a very, very good company. ... I think it's O.K. to buy."
Waste Management: "Well, you're absolutely right to like Waste 'cause Mr. [CEO James] Fish has done a remarkable job. I think it's a terrific buy and I wouldn't even mind buying some right here."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Amazon, Schlumberger and Shopify.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com