Cramer's lightning round: Amazon, Shopify leave no room for this retailer

Core Laboratories: "I think at the end of the week we have Schlumberger ... that's been a real disaster, frankly, and we're going to find out more. Let's use that as the example and make that whether we should buy Core Labs or not. "

Triplepoint Venture Growth: "I'm familiar with it, which is a problem because you can't be familiar with it. It's kind of one of those OPEC businesses. We don't really know what's in it .. so I'm going to have to say don't buy, don't buy."

The Cato Corp.: "You got it at a good price to be able to skidaddle. That's a marginal retailer. There's no room for marginal retails in a market dominated by Amazon and Shopify. "

Idexx Laboratories: Buy, buy, buy, buy, buy.

Paycom Software: "This is a man who has done a lot of work on a very good company, it's a software solutions for payroll, and I have to tell you: it is one that I have personally missed the whole way. It's driving me crazy. Take a little bit out 'cause you're playing with the house's money, but otherwise congratulations."

New Residential: "We cannot get involved with companies that we cannot analyze. That's a bad call."

Axa Equitable Holdings: "It's a very, very good company. ... I think it's O.K. to buy."

Waste Management: "Well, you're absolutely right to like Waste 'cause Mr. [CEO James] Fish has done a remarkable job. I think it's a terrific buy and I wouldn't even mind buying some right here."