Cramer's lightning round: Amazon, Shopify leave no room for this retailer

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Google's been accused of working with China. Here's what they've...

Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has businesses there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...

Technologyread more

Netflix just missed hard on the only number that matters

Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.

Technologyread more

House kills Trump impeachment resolution even as Democratic...

The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.

Politicsread more

Photo editor FaceApp goes viral again, prompting security...

A photo editing app has introduced a few new wrinkles to the faces of celebrities — and to the ongoing discussion around personal digital security, NBC reports.

Technologyread more

Stocks in Asia trade lower on renewed threat to trade

Stocks in Asia traded lower on Thursday morning. Australia's jobs data showed the net number of jobs created was far below expectations.

Asia Marketsread more

London house prices slump at fastest rate in almost 10 years

Property price gains across the wider U.K. have been slowing since 2016, according to the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics.

Real Estateread more

IMF sees dangers from trade tensions and says the dollar is...

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that the U.S. dollar was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-term economic fundamentals, while the euro, Japan's yen and...

World Economyread more

Netflix tanks after whiffing on global paid subscribers

The company blamed its Q2 content slate and price increases for the subscriber miss.

Technologyread more

IBM reports better-than-expected earnings, maintains full-year...

IBM's year-over-year revenue has now declined for four quarters in a row. Impact from Red Hat is not yet factored into the company's guidance.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, IBM, eBay...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 17.

Market Insiderread more

Facebook needs to drop Libra and buy Square, Jim Cramer says

"It's clearly doing more harm than good," the "Mad Money" host says. Instead Facebook should buy Square for $70 billion and expand the payments network worldwide.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Silicon Valley has found its presidential candidate in Andrew...

Silicon Valley workers say they gravitate toward Yang, who is running for president as a Democrat, because of his approach to research and understanding of tech's moral...

Technologyread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Amazon, Shopify leave no room for this retailer

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Core Laboratories: "I think at the end of the week we have Schlumberger ... that's been a real disaster, frankly, and we're going to find out more. Let's use that as the example and make that whether we should buy Core Labs or not. "

Triplepoint Venture Growth: "I'm familiar with it, which is a problem because you can't be familiar with it. It's kind of one of those OPEC businesses. We don't really know what's in it .. so I'm going to have to say don't buy, don't buy."

The Cato Corp.: "You got it at a good price to be able to skidaddle. That's a marginal retailer. There's no room for marginal retails in a market dominated by Amazon and Shopify. "

Idexx Laboratories: Buy, buy, buy, buy, buy.

Paycom Software: "This is a man who has done a lot of work on a very good company, it's a software solutions for payroll, and I have to tell you: it is one that I have personally missed the whole way. It's driving me crazy. Take a little bit out 'cause you're playing with the house's money, but otherwise congratulations."

New Residential: "We cannot get involved with companies that we cannot analyze. That's a bad call."

Axa Equitable Holdings: "It's a very, very good company. ... I think it's O.K. to buy."

Waste Management: "Well, you're absolutely right to like Waste 'cause Mr. [CEO James] Fish has done a remarkable job. I think it's a terrific buy and I wouldn't even mind buying some right here."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO5:0405:04
Cramer's lightning round: Amazon, Shopify leave no room for this retailer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Amazon, Schlumberger and Shopify.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com