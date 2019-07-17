Dubai International airport installs 15,000 solar panels

A solar energy system made up of 15,000 photovoltaic panels has been installed at Dubai International airport.



In an announcement earlier this week, Dubai Airports said the system would produce 7,483,500 kilowatt hours of energy per year, helping to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 3,243 metric tonnes.

Etihad Energy Services Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, was involved in the project's installation.



Michael Ibbitson, who is executive vice president for Infrastructure and Business Technology at Dubai Airports, said in a statement that a number of initiatives had been undertaken to limit its carbon footprint.



"These include the use of energy efficient fittings, the optimization of cooling systems, the installation of energy efficient LED bulbs and many others," he explained.

"In addition to enabling us to limit our carbon footprint while cutting costs, these initiatives also support our long-term vision for a carbon neutral future in line with the aviation industry's target."



Around the world, a number of airports have installed solar panels on their estates in a bid to green operations.



In April 2019, Hawaii's Department of Transportation announced that 2,980 photovoltaic panels had been installed on the fifth floor of the Terminal 2 garage at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.



In October solar business Solarcentury said it had signed a contract with the International Civil Aviation Organization to install a ground-mounted, 500-kilowatt solar system at Moi International Airport, in Mombasa, Kenya.