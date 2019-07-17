EU says it will investigate Amazon over possible anti-competitive business practices

Skip Navigation
US wants to sanction Turkey over Russian arms deal — but it could...

U.S. officials see the deal as a threat to NATO, for which Turkey provides the second-largest military.

Google's been accused of working with China. Here's what they've...

Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has a business there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...

China may be going hard-line but it still wants trade deal:...

China may have signaled it's going more hard-line on trade, but it could be a good thing, former U.S. negotiator Clete Willems told CNBC.

House Democrats vote to condemn Trump's attacks on congresswomen...

While the vote served as a show of solidarity for Democrats, it recommended no substantive penalty against Trump.

Group to oversee privacy for Libra says it hasn't heard from...

Facebook's cryptocurrency project has already been met with skepticism from policymakers around the world.

UnitedHealth's Optum strikes deal with Bay Area hospital in bid...

United's Optum is launching a new partnership with John Muir Health aimed at helping the small northern California hospital operator become more competitive with its larger...

Bad sign for commercial real estate: The architecture business is...

A key read on the industry, the Architecture Billings Index, fell into negative territory in June, according to the American Institute for Architects. Inquiries for new...

China may slip back into its old habits as growth slows — that...

As China's economic growth declines, some analysts say Beijing may have to spend more on infrastructure, adding to concerns about high debts.

Elon Musk's latest project shows first step toward mind-reading...

After years of speculation, Neuralink, the brain-machine interface start-up co-founded by Elon Musk, started talking directly to the public on Tuesday.

Charts show the S&P 500 could be due for a correction, Jim Cramer...

"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the upside in the stock market has gotten more limited," Jim Cramer says.

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99

John Paul Stevens, who served on the Supreme Court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal, has died.

A.I. has a bias problem and that can be a big challenge in...

Aarti Borkar from IBM Security says artificial intelligence bias can exist at three levels: the program, the data and the people who design those AI systems.

Tech

EU says it will investigate Amazon over possible anti-competitive business practices

Elizabeth Schulze@eschulze9
EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager addresses a press conference on two state aid cases at the European Commission in Brussels on October 4, 2017.
Emmanuel Dunand | AFP | Getty Images

EU antitrust regulators will investigate Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, to see if its use of other merchants' data breaches EU competition rules, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the formal investigation will determine how Amazon uses data from independent retailers who sell on its marketplace.

"We need to ensure that large online platforms don't eliminate these benefits through anti-competitive behaviour," Vestager said. "I have therefore decided to take a very close look at Amazon's business practices and its dual role as marketplace and retailer, to assess its compliance with EU competition rules."

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

—Reuters contributed to this report.