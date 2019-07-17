Watch Facebook's David Marcus testify before the House Financial Services Committee

Skip Navigation
The economic signs are moving against the Fed's expected rate cut

The central bank is not normally in the business of easing into an economy that is showing few signs of a recession, generally holding fire until more pronounced signs of a...

The Fed

Ray Dalio says gold will be a top investment

His case for gold comes as central banks get more aggressive with policies that devalue currencies and are about to cause a "paradigm shift" in investing.

Markets

CEO of railroad giant CSX says the US economy is the most...

CSX said it expects revenue to fall as much as 2% in 2019, well below a previous forecast of an increase of 1% to 2%.

Markets

Foreign purchases of US homes plunge 36% as Chinese buyers flee...

Challenging conditions in the U.S. housing market, along with tighter currency controls by the Chinese government, cause a stunning drop in foreign demand for American homes.

Real Estate

Bank of America CFO warns that falling rates will hit interest...

The growth in net interest income, a main engine of the industry's profit, looks to slow to a halt in the back half of this year.

Banks

Amazon is turning advertising into its next huge business —...

Here's how Amazon sells ads, and why it has a natural edge over Google and Facebook in some areas.

Technology

Netflix will have to answer what comes next after losing popular...

Netflix reports earnings Wednesday as it loses licensed shows to rivals launching their own streaming services.

Technology

Feds end probe of hush money that Trump ex-lawyer Michael Cohen...

Federal Judge William Pauley wrote in a court filing made public Wednesday that materials related to Cohen's campaign-finance probe should be unsealed — and denied a request...

Politics

House set to repeal Obamacare's widely disliked 'Cadillac tax'

The "'Cadillac tax," set to go into effect in 2022, is unpopular with both Republicans and Democrats, who say it punishes the middle class.

Health and Science

Democrat says Facebook's currency may do more to endanger America...

Facebook's head of Calibra David Marcus is grilled during a House Financial Services Committee hearing over the company's digital currency plans.

Technology

Blue states file suit against IRS over rules on SALT workarounds

Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey announced a lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, responding to new, final rules from the IRS that would largely block...

Personal Finance

Netflix reports its earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

Wall Street analysts are staying bullish into company's second quarter report after the bell on Wednesday.

Markets
Tech

Watch Facebook's David Marcus testify before the House Financial Services Committee

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • David Marcus, the head of Facebook's digital currency project, will testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.
  • Watch the live stream here starting at 10 a.m. Eastern.

David Marcus, the head of Facebook's cryptocurrency project Libra, is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

Marcus appeared on Tuesday in front of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, during which senators grilled him on Facebook's plans for the digital currency.

Libra has already drawn scrutiny from lawmakers around the world. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell both said they have 'serious concerns' about the potential for the digital currency to be misused by terrorists, in addition to money laundering and privacy risks.

Watch the livestream here at 10 a.m. Eastern.

