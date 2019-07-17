Watch Facebook's David Marcus testify before the House Financial Services Committee

The central bank is not normally in the business of easing into an economy that is showing few signs of a recession, generally holding fire until more pronounced signs of a...The Fedread more
David Marcus, the head of Facebook's cryptocurrency project Libra, is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.
Marcus appeared on Tuesday in front of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, during which senators grilled him on Facebook's plans for the digital currency.
Libra has already drawn scrutiny from lawmakers around the world. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell both said they have 'serious concerns' about the potential for the digital currency to be misused by terrorists, in addition to money laundering and privacy risks.
Watch the livestream here at 10 a.m. Eastern.