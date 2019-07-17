Kevin Flynn: CNBC "Fast Money" Executive Producer

Kevin Flynn is an Executive Producer at CNBC. He currently produces "Fast Money ". Kevin joined CNBC in 2010. He has been instrumental in producing several key events for the network, including CNBC's 2011 & 2015 Republican Presidential Debates, CNBC's Stock Draft, and numerous primetime specials. Kevin also serves as co-lead of CNBC's OUT@NBCUniversal chapter. Prior to joining CNBC, Kevin worked on the digital team at NBC News.

Flynn holds a bachelor's of arts degree from New York University.

