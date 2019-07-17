London house prices slump at fastest rate in almost 10 years

Skip Navigation
Bank of America beats analysts' profit estimates on retail...

But the bank's net interest margin, a key metric of bank profitability, falls short of expectations.

The market is nearing a milestone that could be more important...

If the S&P 500 climbs another 4%, it will have doubled the peak reached in the previous bull market, Michael Santoli notes.

EU to investigate Amazon over possible anti-competitive business...

The EU opened a formal antitrust investigation into Amazon on Wednesday centered on how the e-commerce giant uses merchants' data.

IAC invests $250 million in car-sharing company Turo

Turo is a peer-to-peer car-sharing firm that is often referred to as the Airbnb for cars.

Chart pattern popping up across the market could signal a...

Ascending triangle patterns have been appearing across the stock market, and they tend to be precursors to higher prices, says Miller Tabak's Matt Maley.

Weekly mortgage applications drop as rates rise and homebuyers...

Mortgage interest rates surged last week to their highest level in a month, and consequently homebuyers turned on their heels.

US wants to sanction Turkey over Russian arms deal — but it could...

U.S. officials see the deal as a threat to NATO, for which Turkey provides the second-largest military.

Google's been accused of working with China. Here's what they've...

Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has a business there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...

Charts show the S&P 500 could be due for a correction, Jim Cramer...

"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the upside in the stock market has gotten more limited," Jim Cramer says.

China may be going hard-line but it still wants trade deal:...

China may have signaled it's going more hard-line on trade, but it could be a good thing, former U.S. negotiator Clete Willems told CNBC.

GOP support for Trump rises after tweets attacking congresswomen:...

Support for U.S. President Donald Trump increased slightly among Republicans after he lashed out on Twitter over the weekend in a racially charged attack on four minority...

Bad sign for commercial real estate: The architecture business is...

A key read on the industry, the Architecture Billings Index, fell into negative territory in June, according to the American Institute for Architects. Inquiries for new...

London house prices slump at fastest rate in almost 10 years

David Reid@cnbcdavy
Key Points
  • House prices in London contracted at the fastest annual rate during May, since August 2009.
  • Property price gains across the U.K. have been slowing since 2016, according to official U.K. data.
Oli Scarff | Getty Images

The price of a house in London fell by 4.4% over the year to May 2019, marking the biggest annual slowdown in almost ten years.

Statistics released Wednesday by the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that May's was the lowest annual rate in London since August 2009, when prices contracted 7.0% from August 2008.

Across all of Britain and Northern Ireland, house price growth remained positive, increasing by 1.2% in the year to May 2019.

The ONS noted on Wednesday "a general slowdown in UK house price growth" since 2016, driven mainly by a sluggish market in the south and east of England.

The government body said average UK house prices peaked at £232,000 ($287,000) in August 2018 but slipped back to £229,000 in May 2019 as price falls in London and South East England dragged on the average.

Unsurprisingly, London continues to be the region with the highest average house price, with sales pushing the average to £457,000 in May 2019.

The ONS UK House Price Index includes all residential properties purchased for market value in the U.K.

