London house prices slump at fastest rate in almost 10 years

But the bank's net interest margin, a key metric of bank profitability, falls short of expectations.Financeread more
If the S&P 500 climbs another 4%, it will have doubled the peak reached in the previous bull market, Michael Santoli notes.Trading Nationread more
The EU opened a formal antitrust investigation into Amazon on Wednesday centered on how the e-commerce giant uses merchants' data.Technologyread more
Turo is a peer-to-peer car-sharing firm that is often referred to as the Airbnb for cars.Technologyread more
Ascending triangle patterns have been appearing across the stock market, and they tend to be precursors to higher prices, says Miller Tabak's Matt Maley.Trading Nationread more
Mortgage interest rates surged last week to their highest level in a month, and consequently homebuyers turned on their heels.Real Estateread more
U.S. officials see the deal as a threat to NATO, for which Turkey provides the second-largest military.World Politicsread more
Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has a business there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...Technologyread more
"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the upside in the stock market has gotten more limited," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
China may have signaled it's going more hard-line on trade, but it could be a good thing, former U.S. negotiator Clete Willems told CNBC.World Economyread more
Support for U.S. President Donald Trump increased slightly among Republicans after he lashed out on Twitter over the weekend in a racially charged attack on four minority...Politicsread more
The price of a house in London fell by 4.4% over the year to May 2019, marking the biggest annual slowdown in almost ten years.
Statistics released Wednesday by the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that May's was the lowest annual rate in London since August 2009, when prices contracted 7.0% from August 2008.
Across all of Britain and Northern Ireland, house price growth remained positive, increasing by 1.2% in the year to May 2019.
The ONS noted on Wednesday "a general slowdown in UK house price growth" since 2016, driven mainly by a sluggish market in the south and east of England.
The government body said average UK house prices peaked at £232,000 ($287,000) in August 2018 but slipped back to £229,000 in May 2019 as price falls in London and South East England dragged on the average.
Unsurprisingly, London continues to be the region with the highest average house price, with sales pushing the average to £457,000 in May 2019.
The ONS UK House Price Index includes all residential properties purchased for market value in the U.K.