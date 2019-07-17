Renault invests $144 million into China's electric vehicle sector

Auto maker Renault and the Jiangling Motors Corporation Group (JMCG) have officially set up a joint venture for electric vehicles in China.

In an announcement Wednesday, Renault said that the venture would look to "further promote the development" of China's electric vehicle industry.



Renault will increase its share capital by around 128.5 million euros ($144.1 million) to become a major shareholder of JMEV, a subsidiary of JMCG. Renault's stake in JMEV will increase to 50%.



Francois Provost, senior vice president and chairman of the China region for Groupe Renault, described China as a key market for the firm. "This partnership in electric vehicle business with JMCG will support our growth plan in China and our EV capabilities," Provost added.



Worldwide electric car sales hit 1.98 million in 2018, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), with global stock reaching 5.12 million.



China's electric car market is the biggest on the planet, the IEA says, with Europe and the U.S. following behind. There were 2.3 million electric cars on China's roads last year, according to the IEA, representing roughly 45% of the world's total.