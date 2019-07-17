Royal Caribbean cancels Puerto Rico stop over protests sparked by political scandal

Corporate earnings forecasts for the second quarter were lowered so much that companies are easily beating them.Market Insiderread more
The central bank is not normally in the business of easing into an economy that is showing few signs of a recession, generally holding fire until more pronounced signs of a...The Fedread more
His case for gold comes as central banks get more aggressive with policies that devalue currencies and are about to cause a "paradigm shift" in investing.Marketsread more
Challenging conditions in the U.S. housing market, along with tighter currency controls by the Chinese government, cause a stunning drop in foreign demand for American homes.Real Estateread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she wants her chamber to vote on a debt ceiling and budget deal by July 26.Politicsread more
Philips has acquired a start-up that texts you about your poop. That's Medumo, a Boston-based company, which works with hospitals to guide their patients through common...Technologyread more
The "'Cadillac tax," set to go into effect in 2022, is unpopular with both Republicans and Democrats, who say it punishes the middle class.Health and Scienceread more
Federal Judge William Pauley wrote in a court filing made public Wednesday that materials related to a campaign finance probe of Cohen should be unsealed — and denied a...Politicsread more
CSX said it expects revenue to fall as much as 2% in 2019, well below a previous forecast of an increase of 1% to 2%.Marketsread more
Facebook's head of Calibra David Marcus is grilled during a House Financial Services Committee hearing over the company's digital currency plans.Technologyread more
The growth in net interest income, a main engine of banking profit, looks to slow to a halt in the back half of this year, Bank of America CFO Paul Donofrio says.Banksread more
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship skipped its stop in Puerto Rico on Tuesday due to mass protests on the island sparked by a political scandal.
The ship that had departed Miami on Saturday steered away from Puerto Rico after thousands of protesters marched in San Juan on Monday calling for the governor's resignation as police in riot gear threw tear gas on the demonstrators.
"In light of current unrest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, we have cancelled today's call to San Juan," Owen Torres, communications manager for Royal Caribbean said in a statement to NBC News on Tuesday.
The cruise line also wrote a letter to its more than 1,800 passengers on Empress of the Seas explaining why the ship turned away from Puerto Rico.
More from NBC News:
Tape shows Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein discussing women at 1992 party
Heat wave expected to bake two-thirds of nation through weekend
Judge orders release of docs tied to Michael Cohen's hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels
"You may have been looking out your window or surveying your surroundings on the pool deck and noticed we were almost in San Juan this afternoon and then turned around," the cruise line wrote. "There was a protest involving a large crowd that escalated and as you may have heard from our Captain, we decided to cancel our visit."
Empress of the Seas was rerouted to the British Virgin Islands, and guests will receive refunds for prepaid activities in Puerto Rico.
Other cruise lines, Carnival and Celebrity Cruises, are both monitoring the situation. Neither has ships scheduled to visit the island until Sunday.
"We are monitoring the situation and will let our guests know if there are any changes. So far, all visits to San Juan remain as scheduled," a spokesperson for Carnival Cruises said in a statement.
The protesters in San Juan are calling for Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to resign amid a series of scandals, including the leak Saturday of private chats between the governor and some officials and close associates.
At least 889 pages of the private chats, which included profanity-laced, misogynistic and homophobic comments were released by Puerto Rico's top investigative journalism outlet, the Center for Investigative Journalism, after excerpts were first reported days before. NBC News has independently verified the chats.
Rosselló has repeatedly said he has no plans to resign.
In addition to the leaked chats, Puerto Rico's former secretary of education and five other people were arrested last week on charges of steering federal money to unqualified, politically connected contractors.