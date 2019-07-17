After a great start to earnings season, overall profits are no longer expected to decline

Traders and financial professionals work at the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Corporate earnings forecasts for the second quarter were lowered so much that companies are easily beating them, and expectations for negative profit growth are already expected to turn positive, after just the first several dozen reports. The earnings season began this week, with 43 S&P 500 companies reporting as of Wednesday morning, and a whopping 84% beating analysts' estimates. Refinitiv's S&P 500 earnings growth forecast had been negative 0.3% at one point, but with the actual reports and forecasts for the rest of the S&P, second quarter earnings look set to growth about 0.4%, a number that could continue to rise. Actual reported earnings of the 9% of the S&P that have reported are up 8.8%. "No matter what the economic circumstances are, no matter what the back drop is, there's this dynamic that companies like to low ball and analysts like to give them head room," said Ed Keon, chief investment strategist at QMA. "The fact that numbers are coming in better than expected — it's been the case for decades now." The stock market, meanwhile, has traded sideways to slightly lower on thin volume this week, as earnings rolled out. "After such a great run and the summer doldrums, I wouldn't' be surprised to see a modest pullback here. I guess the way to think about it is we're a little cautious, but we think stock prices will work higher over the course of the year," said Keon.

Will good trend continue?

The S&P 500 is up about 19.5% for the year so far, and for July, it is up 1.8% after a 7% gain in the month of June. "I think the market should kind of digest things," said CFRA investment strategist Lindsey Bell. "Second quarter is pretty good so far. It's still fairly early in the earnings season. I think the managers are being fairly cautious as they provide guidance for the rest of the year." But Bell said the market may not continue to take all earnings reports in stride, and could sell-off when industrial companies begin to report. Those companies could discuss the negative impact of trade wars on profits and revenues, like Fastenal did last week when it said its prices increases could not offset higher costs. "As we get more industrials in the next couple of weeks, I think that will create more volatility and drive the market lower in the near term. You look at CSX's end market, and its autos, chemicals and metals. Chemicals and metals are two areas were I expect pressure," she said. She added that industrials had rallied along with the market in the last month. CSX reported lower than expected profits Tuesday afternoon, and its revenues fell short, declining to $3.06 billion from $3.1 billion. The railroad company's stock plunged more than 10% Wednesday, after it lowered its guidance and its CEO James Foote blamed its performance on economic conditions and said "the present economic backdrop is one of the most puzzling I have experienced in my career." "I think you're going to see that third quarter numbers come down and the fourth quarter will come down. Second quarter were lowered enough," said Lindsey Bell, CFRA investment strategist. She noted that S&P Capital IQ is now expecting just over about a just over 1% decline in second quarter S&P 500 profits, from an earlier 2% decline. "The beats from the banks have been pretty solid. I think we're going to get closer to 2 to 2.5% positive growth in the second quarter."

Tech earnings ahead