China may be signaling it's going hard-line — but it still wants a trade deal, says ex-Trump negotiator

U.S. trade delegation member Clete Willems leaves a hotel for talks with Chinese officials in Beijing, China on February 13, 2019.

China may have just signaled it's going more hard-line on trade, but it could actually be a good thing, former top White House trade negotiator Clete Willems, told CNBC on Wednesday.

Beijing added a new member to its negotiating team last week: Commerce minister Zhong Shan, who's seen by many officials in Washington as a hard-liner. It could be a sign that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is standing firm on trade, analysts say.

The Chinese minister was present at last month's G-20 summit. He also participated in a phone conversation with U.S. trade representatives last week.

By adding Zhong to the negotiating team, it shows that Xi is trying to win over the hard-liners, said Willems, who left his role as deputy director of the National Economic Council (NEC) in March.