Airline sends $106,000 bill to woman who tried to open doors mid-flight

A woman who allegedly caused two fighter jets to be scrambled to escort a plane she was traveling on has received an £85,000 ($106,000) bill by the airline
In a statement posted on its website, Jet2 said 25-year-old Chloe Haines had tried to open the door of a plane midway between London's Stansted Airport and Dalaman in Turkey.
The alleged incident on June 22 led to passengers and crew restraining Haines while pilots rerouted the plane back to Stansted. The airline accused Haines of "a catalogue of aggressive, abusive and dangerous behaviour."
According to one media report a fellow passenger said that Haines then screamed: "get off me, I'm going to kill everyone."'
Jet2, who said it has also banned Haines for life, said the U.K. Royal Air Force scrambled two Typhoon fighters to escort the aircraft. Jet2 added that the jet fighters caused a sonic boom in their rush to accompany the plane.
In its statement, Jet2 added that airport police boarded at Stansted to arrest Haines on suspicion of assault and endangering an aircraft.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said Wednesday that the airline would "vigorously pursue to recover the costs that we incurred as a result of this divert, as we do with all disruptive passengers."