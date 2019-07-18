AB InBev stock up on report it may sell assets after scrapping Asia IPO plan

House Democrats contend the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.Politicsread more
The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.Economyread more
Stocks erased earlier losses, but the rise was kept in check as Wall Street digested a mixed batch of corporate earnings results.US Marketsread more
"It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," Williams told the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association.The Fedread more
The fact that interest rates are relatively low makes the idea of a so-called insurance rate cut later this month an attractive option for the Fed.Market Insiderread more
Video of the event does not show the president disagreeing with his supporters. Instead, it shows that Trump paused as the chant began, allowing his supporters to continue...Politicsread more
President Trump said he's looking at the JEDI Contract that will be awarded to Microsoft or Amazon.Technologyread more
Hacker Square at Facebook's headquarters pays homage to the company's early motto of moving fast and breaking things.Technologyread more
It's tempting to view Netflix as a possible replacement for the entire media ecosystem. But execs on its Q2 earnings call showed lower ambitions: It just wants to create the...Technologyread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, had asked a judge to release him on a bond of as high as $100 million or more.Politicsread more
Bud Light brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev is thinking about selling off business units in South Korea, Australia and Central America, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
Shares of the company jumped less than 2% in afternoon trading on the report.
AB InBev called off the initial public offering of its Asian business on Friday, citing in part "the prevailing market conditions." The proceeds from the IPO would have helped the company reduce its debt, a result of deal-making that made it the world's largest brewer.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal reported that the company is now hoping to raise at least $10 billion from selling off assets, including some that were a major part of the called-off IPO.
The company is also considering cutting its dividend again after slashing it last year, but some board members are reluctant to do so, the people told the Journal.
AB InBev did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.
Read more about what business units AB InBev is considering selling here.