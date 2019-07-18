AB InBev stock up on report it may sell assets after scrapping Asia IPO plan

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

House passes bill to hike the federal minimum wage to $15 per...

House Democrats contend the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.

Politics

A booming manufacturing report pokes another hole in the Fed's...

The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.

Economy

Stocks rise on hopes the Fed will take a more aggressive easing...

Stocks erased earlier losses, but the rise was kept in check as Wall Street digested a mixed batch of corporate earnings results.

US Markets

Fed's Williams: 'Act quickly' to lower rates rates during...

"It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," Williams told the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association.

The Fed

Now the market thinks the Fed could make an even deeper cut to...

The fact that interest rates are relatively low makes the idea of a so-called insurance rate cut later this month an attractive option for the Fed.

Market Insider

Trump says he wasn't happy with 'send her back' rally chant...

Video of the event does not show the president disagreeing with his supporters. Instead, it shows that Trump paused as the chant began, allowing his supporters to continue...

Politics

Trump says he's seriously looking into Amazon's Pentagon contract

President Trump said he's looking at the JEDI Contract that will be awarded to Microsoft or Amazon.

Technology

Why Facebook immortalized an illegal crosswalk

Hacker Square at Facebook's headquarters pays homage to the company's early motto of moving fast and breaking things.

Technology

Netflix results and execs make clear it's a media company — not a...

It's tempting to view Netflix as a possible replacement for the entire media ecosystem. But execs on its Q2 earnings call showed lower ambitions: It just wants to create the...

Technology

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Netflix, Philip Morris,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insider

Judge denies Jeffrey Epstein bail in child sex trafficking case,...

Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, had asked a judge to release him on a bond of as high as $100 million or more.

Politics

Why Netflix says it lost U.S. paid subscribers for the first time...

Netflix blames its content slate, regional price increases and a "pull-forward effect" of its strong Q1 growth for the miss.

Technology
Food & Beverage

AB InBev stock up on report it may sell assets after scrapping Asia IPO plan

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev is mulling over the sale of several business units, The Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The Bud Light brewer recently called off an initial public offering of its Asian business.
  • The company had planned to use some proceeds from the IPO to reduce its debt.
A customer puts a bottle of Cass Fresh beer into a shopping cart at an E-Mart store in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2018
SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Bud Light brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev is thinking about selling off business units in South Korea, Australia and Central America, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Shares of the company jumped less than 2% in afternoon trading on the report.

AB InBev called off the initial public offering of its Asian business on Friday, citing in part "the prevailing market conditions." The proceeds from the IPO would have helped the company reduce its debt, a result of deal-making that made it the world's largest brewer.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal reported that the company is now hoping to raise at least $10 billion from selling off assets, including some that were a major part of the called-off IPO.

The company is also considering cutting its dividend again after slashing it last year, but some board members are reluctant to do so, the people told the Journal.

AB InBev did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Read more about what business units AB InBev is considering selling here.