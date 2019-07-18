America's Sports Car, the Corvette, almost didn't survive the Great Recession

Chevrolet's official reveal of its eighth-generation Corvette in a splashy preview Thursday night near Los Angeles marks the culmination of a secret project that traces its roots back more than half a century.

But that's no surprise. Over the years, much of the work on the "'Vette" has been conducted out of sight — in some cases hidden even from the top brass at parent company General Motors which, at various points, have considered killing off what has come to be known as "America's sports car."

From the very start, GM didn't quite know what to do with the Corvette. The original model was only intended to be a flashy concept vehicle, developed for the mobile Motorama car shows the automaker staged across the country, but the design proved so popular that GM rushed out plans to put it into production.

The first car, introduced in 1953 was a striking counterpart to the big sedans and station wagons that, at the time, dominated American highways. But the original Chevrolet Corvette featured a seriously underpowered six-cylinder engine, recalled Ken Gross, an author and automotive historian, and didn't really click with buyers, only 700 being built for 1955.

Things changed with the addition of a new, 283 cubic inch V-8 that, Chevy advertised, offered "one hp per cubic inch." Sales took off and the Corvette quickly found a place in popular culture, among other things serving as a star in its own rite in the popular TV series, "Route 66."

But it was the second-generation Corvette that really took off. Today, the 1963 version, with its distinctive "split" rear window, has become one of the most popular American-made cars of the era with collectors, according to experts. Originally listed at $4,257, buyers can expect to pay as much as $100,000 or more for one in good condition today, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association.