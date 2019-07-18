Stocks in Asia trade lower on renewed threat to trade; investors await Australia's jobs data

Skip Navigation
Google's been accused of working with China. Here's what they've...

Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has businesses there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...

Technology

Netflix just missed hard on the only number that matters

Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.

Technology

House kills Trump impeachment resolution even as Democratic...

The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.

Politics

Stocks in Asia trade lower on renewed threat to trade

Investors will be watching out for the release of Australian jobs data, set to be at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Asia Markets

Netflix tanks after whiffing on global paid subscribers

The company blamed its Q2 content slate and price increases for the subscriber miss.

Technology

IBM reports better-than-expected earnings, maintains full-year...

IBM's year-over-year revenue has now declined for four quarters in a row. Impact from Red Hat is not yet factored into the company's guidance.

Technology

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, IBM, eBay...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 17.

Market Insider

Facebook needs to drop Libra and buy Square, Jim Cramer says

"It's clearly doing more harm than good," the "Mad Money" host says. Instead Facebook should buy Square for $70 billion and expand the payments network worldwide.

Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Silicon Valley has found its presidential candidate in Andrew...

Silicon Valley workers say they gravitate toward Yang, who is running for president as a Democrat, because of his approach to research and understanding of tech's moral...

Technology

Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey after accuser...

Prosecutors in Masschusetts have dropped a criminal case against actor Kevin Spacey, who had been accused of groping an 18-year-old man.

Entertainment

Prosecutors say Jeffrey Epstein's suspicious passport used...

"The passport contains numerous ingress and egress stamps, including stamps that reflect use of the passport to enter France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia in...

Politics

Gene Munster: Netflix's best days are behind it

Loup Ventures founder Gene Munster told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Wednesday that Netflix's disappointing second quarter results are a turning point for the company, saying the...

Technology
Asia Markets

Stocks in Asia trade lower on renewed threat to trade; investors await Australia's jobs data

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Asia stocks traded lower in the morning.
  • Investors will be watching out for the release of Australian jobs data, set to be at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
  • Overnight, stocks stateside closed at their lows of the day just after the Wall Street Journal reported that progress on a trade deal with China are stalled over restrictions on Huawei, citing people familiar with the talks.
  • Meanwhile, profits posted during the ongoing earnings season stateside were better than expected.

Stocks in Asia traded lower on Thursday morning following an overnight slip on Wall Street, as investors await the release of Australian employment data.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.79% as shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing, Softbank Group and Fanuc declined. The Topix also shed 0.76%.

Data from the Ministry of Finance released prior to the market open in Tokyo showed Japan's exports falling 6.7% in June as compared to a year ago, against expectations of a 5.6% decline from economists in a Reuters poll.

South Korea's Kospi declined 0.28% as shares of Celltrion dropped 1.63%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.19% lower. Shares of miner South32 rose 0.5% after the firm reported a 69% surge in its full-year coking coal production, besting analyst estimates.

Investors will be watching out for the release of Australian jobs data, set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is also set to release earnings on Thursday.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.78 points to end its trading day at 27,219.85. The S&P 500 slid around 0.65% to close at 2,984.42. The Nasdaq Composite finished 0.46% lower at about 8,185.21.

Stocks stateside closed at their lows of the day just after the Wall Street Journal reported that trade negotiations with China are at an impasse over restrictions on Huawei, citing people familiar with the talks.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said there's still a long way to go before a deal with China can be reached, while threatening to slap tariffs on another $325 billion worth of Chinese goods.

"Donald Trump's renewed trade threats this week undermine relief from the resumption of US-China trade talks agreed to by Presidents Trump and Xi at June's G20 meeting," Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, wrote in a note on Thursday.

"This is a timely reminder that it is too complacent to regard US-China risks as having a short 'half-life', which proportionally declines with progress on bi-lateral trade talks," Varathan said.

Meanwhile, profits posted during the ongoing earnings season stateside were better than expected. More than 7% of S&P 500 companies have reported second-quarter earnings thus far, according to FactSet data. Of those companies, about 85% have posted profits that beat analyst expectations.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.193 after dipping below the 97.2 level yesterday.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 107.96 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 108.0 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7008, close to lows around $0.700 seen in the previous session.

Oil prices slipped in the morning of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures declining 0.14% to $63.57 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures fell 0.33% to $56.59 per barrel.

Here's a look at some of the data set to be released in the day ahead:

  • Australia: June employment data at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN
  • South Korea: Bank of Korea interest rate decision at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN
  • Indonesia: Bank Indonesia interest rate decision at 3:30 p.m. HK/SIN

— Reuters and CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.