Stocks in Asia trade lower on renewed threat to trade; investors await Australia's jobs data

Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has businesses there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...Technologyread more
Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.Technologyread more
The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.Politicsread more
Investors will be watching out for the release of Australian jobs data, set to be at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.Asia Marketsread more
The company blamed its Q2 content slate and price increases for the subscriber miss.Technologyread more
IBM's year-over-year revenue has now declined for four quarters in a row. Impact from Red Hat is not yet factored into the company's guidance.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 17.Market Insiderread more
"It's clearly doing more harm than good," the "Mad Money" host says. Instead Facebook should buy Square for $70 billion and expand the payments network worldwide.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Silicon Valley workers say they gravitate toward Yang, who is running for president as a Democrat, because of his approach to research and understanding of tech's moral...Technologyread more
Prosecutors in Masschusetts have dropped a criminal case against actor Kevin Spacey, who had been accused of groping an 18-year-old man.Entertainmentread more
"The passport contains numerous ingress and egress stamps, including stamps that reflect use of the passport to enter France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia in...Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower on Thursday morning following an overnight slip on Wall Street, as investors await the release of Australian employment data.
The Nikkei 225 fell 0.79% as shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing, Softbank Group and Fanuc declined. The Topix also shed 0.76%.
Data from the Ministry of Finance released prior to the market open in Tokyo showed Japan's exports falling 6.7% in June as compared to a year ago, against expectations of a 5.6% decline from economists in a Reuters poll.
South Korea's Kospi declined 0.28% as shares of Celltrion dropped 1.63%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.19% lower. Shares of miner South32 rose 0.5% after the firm reported a 69% surge in its full-year coking coal production, besting analyst estimates.
Investors will be watching out for the release of Australian jobs data, set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is also set to release earnings on Thursday.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.78 points to end its trading day at 27,219.85. The S&P 500 slid around 0.65% to close at 2,984.42. The Nasdaq Composite finished 0.46% lower at about 8,185.21.
Stocks stateside closed at their lows of the day just after the Wall Street Journal reported that trade negotiations with China are at an impasse over restrictions on Huawei, citing people familiar with the talks.
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said there's still a long way to go before a deal with China can be reached, while threatening to slap tariffs on another $325 billion worth of Chinese goods.
"Donald Trump's renewed trade threats this week undermine relief from the resumption of US-China trade talks agreed to by Presidents Trump and Xi at June's G20 meeting," Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, wrote in a note on Thursday.
"This is a timely reminder that it is too complacent to regard US-China risks as having a short 'half-life', which proportionally declines with progress on bi-lateral trade talks," Varathan said.
Meanwhile, profits posted during the ongoing earnings season stateside were better than expected. More than 7% of S&P 500 companies have reported second-quarter earnings thus far, according to FactSet data. Of those companies, about 85% have posted profits that beat analyst expectations.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.193 after dipping below the 97.2 level yesterday.
The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 107.96 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 108.0 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7008, close to lows around $0.700 seen in the previous session.
Oil prices slipped in the morning of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures declining 0.14% to $63.57 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures fell 0.33% to $56.59 per barrel.
Here's a look at some of the data set to be released in the day ahead:
— Reuters and CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.