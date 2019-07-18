Stocks in Asia trade lower on renewed threat to trade; investors await Australia's jobs data

Stocks in Asia traded lower on Thursday morning following an overnight slip on Wall Street, as investors await the release of Australian employment data.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.79% as shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing, Softbank Group and Fanuc declined. The Topix also shed 0.76%.

Data from the Ministry of Finance released prior to the market open in Tokyo showed Japan's exports falling 6.7% in June as compared to a year ago, against expectations of a 5.6% decline from economists in a Reuters poll.

South Korea's Kospi declined 0.28% as shares of Celltrion dropped 1.63%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.19% lower. Shares of miner South32 rose 0.5% after the firm reported a 69% surge in its full-year coking coal production, besting analyst estimates.

Investors will be watching out for the release of Australian jobs data, set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is also set to release earnings on Thursday.