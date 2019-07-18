ASOS shares fall more than 20% after profit warning

Andrew Gillan of Janus Henderson Investors says he likes markets in the Philippines and Indonesia, and explains why it's difficult to invest in Vietnam despite its...Investingread more
China has other "weapons" in its trade battle with the United States — and selling off its U.S. Treasury holdings will not be one of them, said Richard McGregor, senior fellow...China Economyread more
Deutsche Bank Wealth Management's global chief investment officer predicted the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice in the next 12 months, but chances of a four-time...US Economyread more
Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has businesses there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...Technologyread more
Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.Technologyread more
Germany online bank N26 said it raised a huge $170 million in additional funding, valuing the six-year-old fintech start-up at $3.5 billion.Technologyread more
Stocks in Japan were the biggest losers among major markets in the region on Thursday, with the other Asian bourses following suit, amid a renewed threat to trade.Asia Marketsread more
The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.Politicsread more
A photo editing app has introduced a few new wrinkles to the faces of celebrities — and to the ongoing discussion around personal digital security, NBC reports.Technologyread more
Property price gains across the wider U.K. have been slowing since 2016, according to the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics.Real Estateread more
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that the U.S. dollar was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-term economic fundamentals, while the euro, Japan's yen and...World Economyread more
British online fashion retailer ASOS warned on profit for the third time in eight months on Thursday, saying it had struggled to overhaul warehouses in the United States and Europe to meet demand.
The group has been a darling of the UK stock market but it issued a shock profit warning in December and in March said its new U.S. warehouse was struggling to cope with demand, hitting sales there and adding to challenges in France and Germany.
ASOS's shares have fallen 55% over the last year and were trading more than 20% lower Thursday. The group said its total sales rose 12% to £919.8 million ($1.14 billion) in the four months to June 30, with sales in the U.K. and the rest of world division robust, up 16% and 14% respectively.
However in the European Union and the U.S. sales were held back by operational issues associated with its new warehouses in Berlin and Atlanta, up 5% and 12% respectively.
"Embedding the change from the major overhaul of infrastructure and technology in our U.S. and European warehouses has taken longer than we had anticipated, impacting our stock availability, sales and cost base in these regions," said Chief Executive Nick Beighton.
"We are clear on the root causes of the operational challenges we have had, are making progress on resolving them, and now expect to complete these projects by the end of September."
The group said it was reducing expectations accordingly. Pretax profit for full-year 2019 was now expected to be 30-35 million pounds after booking 47 million pounds of transition costs and 3.5 million pounds of restructuring costs.
According to Refinitiv data, analysts had been expecting pretax profit of 55 million pounds. It reported profit of 102 million pounds in 2018.
For the balance of the year ASOS forecast sales broadly in line with its year to date performance of up 13%. Full-year retail gross margin was forecast to be down 250 basis points year-on-year.
Capital expenditure guidance was maintained at about 200 million pounds, while year-end net debt was expected to be about 100 million pounds.