Cramer's lightning round: I congratulate Elon Musk for making a lot of cars

Boeing to take $4.9 billion hit in second quarter on 737 Max...

Boeing will take a nearly $5 billion charge in the second quarter to compensate 737 Max customers as the planes remain grounded.

NY Fed clarifies Williams speech that market took as signal of a...

Earlier, Williams delivered a speech at the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association in which he said, "It's better to take preventative measures than to wait...

Asia stocks trade higher as hopes rise for more easing from the...

Stocks in Asia Pacific traded higher on Friday morning, as comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official led to rising expectations the central bank could ease monetary policy...

Trump says Navy destroys Iranian drone in 'defensive action'

Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed Iran's drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday in a "defensive action."

Microsoft beats on earnings, stock ticks up

Microsoft beat on top and bottom lines, and guidance was just ahead of expectations, but the company's Azure growth is slowing down.

Cramer: Netflix went from 'easy money to hard money' in one fell...

"We've seen Netflix stumble before, especially maybe after a price hike, but not quite like this," Jim Cramer says.

GOP vote on Trump's "go back" comments was an effort to absolve...

They also voted to absolve themselves, their party and the voters who elected them – like the ones Trump inspired to chant "send her back" at a rally Wednesday in North...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Microsoft, Skechers,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 18.

House passes bill to hike the federal minimum wage to $15 per...

House Democrats contend the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.

A booming manufacturing report pokes another hole in the Fed's...

The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.

Fed's Williams: 'Act quickly' to lower rates during 'economic...

"It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," Williams told the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association.

CrowdStrike jumps after beating expectations in its first...

CrowdStrike reports first earnings report since IPO.

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I congratulate Elon Musk for making a lot of cars

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tesla: "Why do I have to buy the stock? I'm going to congratulate [CEO Elon Musk] for making a lot of cars. I think that does the — I mean that's the ticket."

EPR Properties: "They have hit it out of the park. Buy, buy, buy."

Six Flags Entertainment: "Too hard. It's become too hard. I don't like too hard. That's an example of hard money. I like easy money."

Coca-Cola: "You got a 3% yield. [CEO] James Quincey is doing a good job."

Community Bank System: "I don't want that community bank. I'm sorry, that is one that will be hurt by lower rates."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO4:2704:27
