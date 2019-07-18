Cramer's lightning round: I congratulate Elon Musk for making a lot of cars

Boeing will take a nearly $5 billion charge in the second quarter to compensate 737 Max customers as the planes remain grounded.Airlinesread more
Earlier, Williams delivered a speech at the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association in which he said, "It's better to take preventative measures than to wait...The Fedread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific traded higher on Friday morning, as comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official led to rising expectations the central bank could ease monetary policy...Asia Marketsread more
Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed Iran's drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday in a "defensive action."Politicsread more
Microsoft beat on top and bottom lines, and guidance was just ahead of expectations, but the company's Azure growth is slowing down.Technologyread more
"We've seen Netflix stumble before, especially maybe after a price hike, but not quite like this," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
They also voted to absolve themselves, their party and the voters who elected them – like the ones Trump inspired to chant "send her back" at a rally Wednesday in North...Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 18.Market Insiderread more
House Democrats contend the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.Politicsread more
The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.Economyread more
"It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," Williams told the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association.The Fedread more
Tesla: "Why do I have to buy the stock? I'm going to congratulate [CEO Elon Musk] for making a lot of cars. I think that does the — I mean that's the ticket."
EPR Properties: "They have hit it out of the park. Buy, buy, buy."
Six Flags Entertainment: "Too hard. It's become too hard. I don't like too hard. That's an example of hard money. I like easy money."
Coca-Cola: "You got a 3% yield. [CEO] James Quincey is doing a good job."
Community Bank System: "I don't want that community bank. I'm sorry, that is one that will be hurt by lower rates."
