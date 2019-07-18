CrowdStrike stock jumps after beating expectations in its first earnings report

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
House passes bill to hike the federal minimum wage to $15 per...

House Democrats contend the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.

Microsoft beats on earnings, stock ticks up

Microsoft beat on top and bottom lines but Azure growth slowed.

Trump says Navy destroys Iranian drone in 'defensive action'

Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed Iran's drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday in a "defensive action."

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Microsoft, Skechers,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 18.

A booming manufacturing report pokes another hole in the Fed's...

The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.

Fed's Williams: 'Act quickly' to lower rates during 'economic...

"It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," Williams told the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association.

The link between Warren's attack on private equity and Toys R Us

Some blamed private equity for the rash of retail bankruptcies over the past few years, including those of Payless ShoeSource, Sports Authority and Toys R Us. Toys R Us, in...

S&P 500 rises on hopes the Fed will take a more aggressive easing...

Stocks rose after comments from a top Fed official led to bets that the central bank will ease monetary policy more aggressively.

Chewy stock rises as loss narrows in line with forecast

Chewy, founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, calls itself the "largest pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States."

Dressbarn to close 53 more stores in August, wind down of...

Ascena Retail Group on Thursday said the winding down of its Dressbarn business is on target amid chatter the business would be forced to file for bankruptcy to break leases....

Now the market thinks the Fed could make an even deeper cut to...

The fact that interest rates are relatively low makes the idea of a so-called insurance rate cut later this month an attractive option for the Fed.

Tech

CrowdStrike stock jumps after beating expectations in its first earnings report

Kate Fazzini@KateFazzini
Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • Shares of CrowdStrike rose as much as 7% on Thursday after the company reported its first earnings report since going public.
  • The company, which held its initial public offering June 12, provides cloud-based cybersecurity technology and consulting services, including investigation services.
  • CrowdStrike's stock has more than doubled since its IPO.
George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Crowdstrike Inc., speaks during the Montgomery Summit in Santa Monica, California.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of CrowdStrike climbed as much as 7% on Thursday after the cybersecurity company reported earnings for the first time since its IPO.

Here are the results:

  • Loss per share: 47 cents versus 47 cents estimated, according to Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $96.1 million versus $95.6 million estimated, according to Refinitiv.

For the quarter, CrowdStrike's loss per share was in line with analysts' estimates and revenue was slightly better than expected.

CrowdStrike said it expects a loss of 24 to 23 cents per share, in its fiscal second quarter, on $103 million to $104 million in revenue. The company's forecast for the full year was a loss of 72 to 70 cents per share and $430.2 million to $436.4 million in revenue.

The company, which held its initial public offering June 12, provides cloud-based cybersecurity technology and consulting services, including investigation services.

CEO George Kurtz told CNBC June 12 at the company's debut that CrowdStrike is comparable to companies like ServiceNow, Salesforce and Workday as more corporations move to cloud services.

Crowdstrike's stock has more than doubled from its IPO price of $34. The stock surged 71% on its first day of trading, an indicator of the market's strong interest in the market for cybersecurity services.

