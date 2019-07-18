The app everyone is using to make them look old now warns you it's uploading your picture

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Analysts are sticking by Netflix after the company's second...

Despite a disappointing earnings report, Wall Street analysts are sticking by the stock and looking ahead to the third quarter.

Mnuchin: Call on trade with China counterparts set for Thursday

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says if the call goes well, he would expect in-person meetings to take place.

One theory that could make Netflix bulls feel better: 'The Q2...

Netflix shares are cratering after it missed Wall Street's target for international subscriber growth.

Here's why hedge fund manager Ray Dalio's gold case may be wrong

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio just picked gold as a prime long-term opportunity. Here's why one market watcher says he could be wrong.

iQOS boosts Philip Morris International's quarterly profit,...

Philip Morris International beat second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates while hiking its full-year forecast as its new tobacco products gain momentum.

Life after liquidation: Toys R Us is returning this holiday...

Toys R Us is opening two permanent stores in November — at Simon Property Group's Galleria mall in Houston and at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Garden State Plaza mall in...

Elizabeth Warren targets private equity with new regulation...

Warren wants to make private equity firms responsible for debts and pension obligations of companies they buy and change executive compensation rules to ensure that bankers...

Why Netflix says it lost U.S. paid subscribers for the first time...

Netflix blamed its content slate, regional price increases and a 'pull-forward effect' of its strong Q1 growth for the miss.

Morgan Stanley beats profit estimates as rising stocks benefit...

Revenue of $10.24 billion exceeded the consensus estimate by almost $250 million.

More than 50 companies reportedly pull production out of China

The pace of companies moving production out of China is accelerating, according to the Nikkei Asian review.

Raymond James upgrades Apple to "outperform."

Raymond James upgraded Apple and said its most recent checks show Apple is preparing to bring a 5G iPhone to a wider range of models than previously thought.

American Express just announced a new credit card for small...

American Express announces the launch of its new American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card, which allows cash back for small businesses and has a $0 annual fee.

Tech

The app everyone is using to make them look old now warns you it's uploading your picture

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • FaceApp went viral this week after people began using it to see what they'd look like when they get old.
  • There were privacy concerns about the app uploading pictures for processing on its servers.
  • But now FaceApp tells you it's uploading your picture, so you can decide if you want to or not.
Me as an old man using FaceApp filters.

FaceApp, the viral app that makes you look old or young, now has a new warning when you take a picture. It helps address some of the privacy concerns, particularly around the original lack of disclosure that it was uploading your pictures to its servers for processing.

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Now, when you take a picture, it says: "Cloud Photo Processing: Each photo you select for editing will be uploaded to our servers for imaging processing and face transformation." Users can decide if they still want to proceed, or if they prefer not to give up their picture.

FaceApp told CNBC on Wednesday that it only uploads the photo selected for editing and that it does not upload any other images in your library. It said most images are deleted from its servers within 48 hours. It also said that while the company's R&D team is located in Russia, it doesn't transfer user data to Russia.

VIDEO4:3604:36
Everyone is using FaceApp, but here are some privacy concerns you should be aware of
The Exchange

