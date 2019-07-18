History shows it pays to buy Netflix for a quick trade after it plunges like this

Skip Navigation
Analysts are sticking by Netflix after the company's second...

Despite a disappointing earnings report, Wall Street analysts are sticking by the stock and looking ahead to the third quarter.

Mnuchin: Call on trade with China counterparts set for Thursday

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says if the call goes well, he would expect in-person meetings to take place.

One theory that could make Netflix bulls feel better: 'The Q2...

Netflix shares are cratering after it missed Wall Street's target for international subscriber growth.

Here's why hedge fund manager Ray Dalio's gold case may be wrong

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio just picked gold as a prime long-term opportunity. Here's why one market watcher says he could be wrong.

iQOS boosts Philip Morris International's quarterly profit,...

Philip Morris International beat second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates while hiking its full-year forecast as its new tobacco products gain momentum.

Life after liquidation: Toys R Us is returning this holiday...

Toys R Us is opening two permanent stores in November — at Simon Property Group's Galleria mall in Houston and at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Garden State Plaza mall in...

Elizabeth Warren targets private equity with new regulation...

Warren wants to make private equity firms responsible for debts and pension obligations of companies they buy and change executive compensation rules to ensure that bankers...

Why Netflix says it lost U.S. paid subscribers for the first time...

Netflix blamed its content slate, regional price increases and a 'pull-forward effect' of its strong Q1 growth for the miss.

Morgan Stanley beats profit estimates as rising stocks benefit...

Revenue of $10.24 billion exceeded the consensus estimate by almost $250 million.

More than 50 companies reportedly pull production out of China

The pace of companies moving production out of China is accelerating, according to the Nikkei Asian review.

Raymond James upgrades Apple to "outperform."

Raymond James upgraded Apple and said its most recent checks show Apple is preparing to bring a 5G iPhone to a wider range of models than previously thought.

American Express just announced a new credit card for small...

American Express announces the launch of its new American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card, which allows cash back for small businesses and has a $0 annual fee.

Investing

History shows it pays to buy Netflix for a quick trade after it plunges like this

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • Research from Bespoke Investment Group shows that history is typically kind to traders who buy at open following a gap lower on poor earnings.
  • The "stock rose from the open to the close 8 of 13 times, and each of the last 4 times it has happened," Bespoke said in a tweet.
Netflix Co-founder, Chairman & CEO Reed Hastings attends Q&A during Transatlantic Forum as part of Series Mania Lille Hauts de France festival on May 3, 2018 in Lille, France.
Sylvain Lefevre | Getty Images

Netflix shares may be getting hammered on Thursday but research from Bespoke Investment Group shows that history is typically kind to traders who buy at open following a gap lower on poor earnings.

There are 13 days when Netflix shares dropped more than 10% on earnings, Bespoke noted, out of 68 quarters. The "stock rose from the open to the close 8 of 13 times, and each of the last 4 times it has happened," Bespoke said in a tweet.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Netflix dropped nearly 11% in premarket trading from its previous close of $362.44 a share. Despite a big miss in key subscriber metrics, the majority of Wall Street firms continue to recommend buying Netflix shares, with one firm calling this "the Q2 curse."