History shows it pays to buy Netflix for a quick trade after it plunges like this

Despite a disappointing earnings report, Wall Street analysts are sticking by the stock and looking ahead to the third quarter.Marketsread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says if the call goes well, he would expect in-person meetings to take place.Marketsread more
Netflix shares are cratering after it missed Wall Street's target for international subscriber growth.Investingread more
Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio just picked gold as a prime long-term opportunity. Here's why one market watcher says he could be wrong.Trading Nationread more
Philip Morris International beat second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates while hiking its full-year forecast as its new tobacco products gain momentum.Health and Scienceread more
Toys R Us is opening two permanent stores in November — at Simon Property Group's Galleria mall in Houston and at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Garden State Plaza mall in...Retailread more
Warren wants to make private equity firms responsible for debts and pension obligations of companies they buy and change executive compensation rules to ensure that bankers...2020 Electionsread more
Netflix blamed its content slate, regional price increases and a 'pull-forward effect' of its strong Q1 growth for the miss.Technologyread more
Revenue of $10.24 billion exceeded the consensus estimate by almost $250 million.Financeread more
The pace of companies moving production out of China is accelerating, according to the Nikkei Asian review.Marketsread more
Raymond James upgraded Apple and said its most recent checks show Apple is preparing to bring a 5G iPhone to a wider range of models than previously thought.Marketsread more
Netflix shares may be getting hammered on Thursday but research from Bespoke Investment Group shows that history is typically kind to traders who buy at open following a gap lower on poor earnings.
There are 13 days when Netflix shares dropped more than 10% on earnings, Bespoke noted, out of 68 quarters. The "stock rose from the open to the close 8 of 13 times, and each of the last 4 times it has happened," Bespoke said in a tweet.
Source: Bespoke Investment Group
Netflix dropped nearly 11% in premarket trading from its previous close of $362.44 a share. Despite a big miss in key subscriber metrics, the majority of Wall Street firms continue to recommend buying Netflix shares, with one firm calling this "the Q2 curse."