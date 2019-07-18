Skip Navigation
Netflix just missed hard on the only number that matters

Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.

Mnuchin says progress being made on debt limit deal, markets...

Morgan Stanley is set to report earnings – here's what the Street...

Under CEO James Gorman, Morgan Stanley has emphasized its wealth management division, a far steadier business than its trading operations.

China will not use its Treasury holdings as a weapon against the...

China has other "weapons" in its trade battle with the United States — and selling off its U.S. Treasury holdings will not be one of them, said Richard McGregor, senior fellow...

Mnuchin: Call on trade with China counterparts set for Thursday

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a call between U.S. and China trade officials is scheduled for later on Thursday.

These 2020 Democrats want 'Medicare for All' – without ditching...

Three candidates calling for a mixed approach also co-sponsored Sen. Bernie Sanders' 'Medicare for All' bill.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Qualcomm, Exxon Mobil &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

Raymond James upgrades Apple to "outperform."

Raymond James upgraded Apple and said its most recent checks show Apple is preparing to bring a 5G iPhone to a wider range of models than previously thought.

House holds AG Barr, Commerce Secretary Ross in contempt over...

Barr and Ross had defied Democrats' subpoenas for information about the Trump administration's efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

US Sen. Schumer asks FBI, FTC to probe Russia's FaceApp over...

IBM reports better-than-expected earnings, maintains full-year...

IBM's year-over-year revenue has now declined for four quarters in a row. Impact from Red Hat is not yet factored into the company's guidance.

World Politics

Iranian forces seize foreign oil tanker, crew: Iran state TV

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani makes a speech during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran on January 10, 2019.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Iran's state TV says Revolutionary Guard forces have seized a foreign tanker with 12 crew accused of smuggling oil.

The seizure comes as tensions mount between the United States and Iran over the unraveling nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Thursday's report says the tanker was smuggling fuel from Iranian smugglers to foreign customers and was intercepted south of Iran's Larak Island in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The TV didn't identify the tanker or say which country the crew were from.

An oil tanker based in the United Arab Emirates traveling through the Strait of Hormuz drifted off into Iranian waters and stopped transmitting its location over two days ago.

U.S. officials have expressed suspicion that the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker Riah had been seized in Iranian territorial waters.