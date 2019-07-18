Skip Navigation
House passes bill to hike the federal minimum wage to $15 per...

House Democrats contend the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.

Microsoft beats on earnings, stock ticks up

Microsoft beat on top and bottom lines but Azure growth slowed.

Trump says Navy destroys Iranian drone in 'defensive action'

Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed Iran's drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday in a "defensive action."

S&P 500 rises on hopes the Fed will take a more aggressive easing...

Stocks rose after comments from a top Fed official led to bets that the central bank will ease monetary policy more aggressively.

A booming manufacturing report pokes another hole in the Fed's...

The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.

Fed's Williams: 'Act quickly' to lower rates during 'economic...

"It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," Williams told the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association.

CrowdStrike jumps after beating expectations in its first...

CrowdStrike reports first earnings report since IPO.

The link between Warren's attack on private equity and Toys R Us

Some blamed private equity for the rash of retail bankruptcies over the past few years, including those of Payless ShoeSource, Sports Authority and Toys R Us. Toys R Us, in...

Dressbarn to close 53 more stores in August, wind down of...

Ascena Retail Group on Thursday said the winding down of its Dressbarn business is on target amid chatter the business would be forced to file for bankruptcy to break leases....

Now the market thinks the Fed could make an even deeper cut to...

The fact that interest rates are relatively low makes the idea of a so-called insurance rate cut later this month an attractive option for the Fed.

Trump says he wasn't happy with 'send her back' rally chant...

Video of the event does not show the president disagreeing with his supporters. Instead, it shows that Trump paused as the chant began, allowing his supporters to continue...

Trump says he's seriously looking into Amazon's Pentagon contract

President Trump said he's looking at the JEDI Contract that will be awarded to Microsoft or Amazon.

Tech

Microsoft beats on earnings, stock ticks up

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • Microsoft beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.
  • Azure growth slowed to 64%.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reacts during a panel session on day three of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 24, 2019.
Jason Alden | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Microsoft stock rose 1% after the company released better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of its 2019 fiscal year.

Here are the key numbers:

  • Earnings: $1.37 per share, excluding certain items, vs. $1.21 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv
  • Revenue: $33.72 billion, vs. $32.77 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv

On an annualized basis revenue grew 12% in the quarter, which ended on June 30, according to a statement. It's the ninth straight quarter of double-digit annualized revenue growth, according to FactSet.

Microsoft shares have gained 34% this year, pushing the company past a $1 trillion market cap as investors continue to bet on CEO Satya Nadella's ability to bolster the cloud business and win deals against Amazon.

Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud business segment, which includes the Azure public cloud, Windows Server, SQL Server, Visual Studio, GitHub and consulting services, produced $11.39 billion in revenue in the quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting $11.02 billion in Intelligent Cloud revenue.

Revenue from Azure increased 64% year over year, the lowest growth rate in at least four years. Microsoft doesn't disclose exact revenue figures for Azure.

Ahead of earnings, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Stifel signaled they were expecting annualized Azure growth to fall to about 68%. The moderating Azure growth is more about the law of large numbers than falling demand, Stifel analysts led by Brad Reback, who rate Microsoft as a buy, wrote in a note distributed to clients on Sunday.

"Our partner conversations this quarter caontinued to emphasize Azure's momentum, which are enabling the company to significantly outpace the overall market's growth as they see Azure contract commitments seeing significant uplift in terms of contract value and duration," Goldman Sachs analysts led by Heather Bellini, who have a buy rating on Microsoft stock, wrote in a Thursday note.

The More Personal Computing business segment, which comprises Windows, Surface, Xbox and search, ended the quarter with $11.28 billion in revenue. The FactSet analyst consensus for the segment was $10.99 billion.

Microsoft's Productivity and Businesses segment, containing Office, Dynamics and LinkedIn, came in with $11.05 billion in quarterly revenue, more than the $10.70 billion FactSet consensus estimate.

The Stifel analysts also highlighted quarterly PC shipment data that IDC released last week, which suggested 4.7% year-over-year growth, partly thanks to increased Intel chip supply. "Net/net, we view these better-than-expected results as a modest tailwind for Microsoft's Windows business for the quarter," they wrote.

Microsoft said it had $11 billion in Commercial Cloud cloud revenue, up 39% on an annualized basis. The category includes Azure, Office 365 business subscriptions, Dynamics 365 enteprise software and commercial LinkedIn products.

In the quarter Microsoft acquired Express Logic, announced Azure updates and introduced an Xbox console that has no disc drive.

Executives will discuss the results and provide guidance on a conference call with analysts at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

WATCH: AT&T and Microsoft announce strategic alliance worth more than $2 billion

VIDEO3:4803:48
AT&T and Microsoft announce strategic alliance worth more than $2 billion
Squawk on the Street

