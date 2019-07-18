Morgan Stanley loves these stocks into earnings, while others on Wall Street do not

The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.Economyread more
Stocks fell for a third straight day on Thursday as Wall Street digested a mixed batch of corporate earnings results.US Marketsread more
Netflix blames its content slate, regional price increases and a "pull-forward effect" of its strong Q1 growth for the miss.Technologyread more
Netflix lost paid U.S. subscribers for the first time in eight years and fell below analyst estimates for international subscriber growth.Tech Driversread more
Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats argue the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.Politicsread more
Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, had asked a judge to release him on a bond of as high as $100 million or more.Politicsread more
Revenue of $10.24 billion exceeded the consensus estimate by almost $250 million.Financeread more
Southwest joints United and American in taking the Boeing 737 Max out of its schedules through early November with no end in sight to the federally mandated grounding of the...Airlinesread more
Microsoft, the world's largest publicly traded company, could get even bigger. The tech giant is reporting earnings after the bell Thursday, and one technician sees a breakout...Trading Nationread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says if the call goes well, he would expect in-person meetings to take place.Marketsread more
Morgan Stanley highlighted 20 companies including Uber and American Express that it expects earnings will drive the stock price in the near-term.Investingread more
Morgan Stanley gave clients a bunch of earnings stock picks where the firm's view differs from the rest of Wall Street.
The firm highlighted stocks including Uber and American Express, where it sees a chance for a rally within the next two months.
"For each of these stocks, our analyst has a view that diverges from the Street's, and expects a near-term event to drive the stock as the market's view moves closer to ours," Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients Thursday.
Earnings season began this week with 64 S&P 500 companies reporting earnings as of Thursday morning, according to FactSet. Overall, Morgan Stanley said guidance for the second half of 2019 is too high and it expects companies to temper expectations for the rest of the year.
But there are some opportunities. Other stocks the firm is betting on into reports include PG&E and Gilead Sciences.
Morgan Stanley said many investors are worried about newly public ride-hailing company Uber's path to profitability as well as "growth durability."
However, "we like this set-up…particularly as we're entering a 2H of easing Y/Y ride sharing growth compares, an (assumed) relatively stable competitive landscape in the US and abroad, and a still-long runway," analysts said. Uber's ability to beat near-term ride sharing bookings is "key to turning investor sentiment and interest," they said.
Uber reports on August 8.
Morgan Stanley said next week it expects a judge to rule in PG&E's favor regarding its exclusive right to offer a bankruptcy pre-organization plan, months after the deadly California wildfires. Analysts said the favorable ruling will remove overhang for the stock.
The firm's analysts are betting that biotech company Gilead Science's HIV franchise will help drive a beat on second-quarter revenue.
"We are also lower on 1H spending, which in combination with higher revenues would position GILD well for a 2Q19 EPS beat," the analysts said.
Gilead reports on July 30.
American Express is the only company on the Morgan Stanley's list in the financial sector. The firm said it sees revenue growth recceleration for the company on the back of a "fading" U.S. dollar strength, strong retail sales growth, "wealth effect on Amex cardmember spending," and low interest rates.
American Express reports July 19.
On the bearish side, Morgan Stanley see's near-term downside for industrial supply company W.W. Grainger. Analysts said the company will be forced to lower prices as "underlying demand appears to have decelerated."
— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom