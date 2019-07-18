Novartis raises 2019 guidance, helped by Sandoz generics unit

Skip Navigation
These countries which are 'still growing' amid the trade dispute

Andrew Gillan of Janus Henderson Investors says he likes markets in the Philippines and Indonesia, and explains why it's difficult to invest in Vietnam despite its...

China will not use its Treasury holdings as a weapon against the...

China has other "weapons" in its trade battle with the United States — and selling off its U.S. Treasury holdings will not be one of them, said Richard McGregor, senior fellow...

Fed 'shouldn't use all their firepower immediately:' Deutsche...

Deutsche Bank Wealth Management's global chief investment officer predicted the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice in the next 12 months, but chances of a four-time...

Google's been accused of working with China. Here's what they've...

Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has businesses there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...

Netflix just missed hard on the only number that matters

Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.

N26, the online bank backed by Peter Thiel, is now worth $3.5...

Germany online bank N26 said it raised a huge $170 million in additional funding, valuing the six-year-old fintech start-up at $3.5 billion.

Japanese stocks lead decline in Asia amid renewed threat to trade

Stocks in Japan were the biggest losers among major markets in the region on Thursday, with the other Asian bourses following suit, amid a renewed threat to trade.

House kills Trump impeachment resolution even as Democratic...

The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.

Photo editor FaceApp goes viral again, prompting security...

A photo editing app has introduced a few new wrinkles to the faces of celebrities — and to the ongoing discussion around personal digital security, NBC reports.

London house prices slump at fastest rate in almost 10 years

Property price gains across the wider U.K. have been slowing since 2016, according to the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics.

IMF sees dangers from trade tensions and says the dollar is...

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that the U.S. dollar was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-term economic fundamentals, while the euro, Japan's yen and...

Netflix tanks after whiffing on global paid subscribers

The company blamed its Q2 content slate and price increases for the subscriber miss.

Novartis raises 2019 guidance, helped by Sandoz generics unit

  • The Basel-based company now expects 2019 core operating income to grow at low-double-digit to mid-teens percentages, faster than the previous high-single-digit percentage rate target.
  • Sales expectations were also raised, with growth now seen in the mid to high-single digit range.
Novartis CEO: Seeing strong sales momentum across the business
Novartis lifted full-year sales and profit targets on Thursday, helped by innovative medicine sales and as the Swiss drugmaker's Sandoz generics unit saw rising international demand for its biosimilar copies of blockbuster drugs made by rivals.

Second-quarter core operating income rose 20% in constant currencies to $3.6 billion, while sales were up 8% to $11.8 billion, compared to the $11.54 billion forecast by 10 analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

"We are really excited about the results we're seeing in (the second quarter). We've seen strong sales momentum across all our growth-drivers," Vasant Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis told CNBC.

The Basel-based company now expects 2019 core operating income to grow at low-double-digit to mid-teens percentages, faster than the previous high-single-digit percentage rate target. Sales expectations were also raised, with growth now seen in the mid to high-single digit range.

Novartis highlighted performance at Sandoz, where it said international business offset price declines in the United States.

It revised Sandoz 2019 sales forecasts upwards -- to broadly in line with last year or possible low-single-digit growth -- as the company's copies of Roche's Mabthera, AbbVie's Humira and Amgen's and Pfizer's Enbrel captured business from the namebrand drugs in Europe.

"We increased our full year guidance for both sales and core operating income in light of our strong momentum," Narasimhan said in a statement.

Signage is displayed on the exterior of the Novartis AG Institutes for BioMedical Research building in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016.
Scott Eisen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

U.S. Health Reform

Amid the ongoing discussions in the United States over changes to the health system, Narasimhan told CNBC there is still a lot of uncertainty as to what might happen to the sector.

"It is a very fluid environment right now - both in terms of the executive branch and potential actions from the executive branch could take and the legislative branch," he said.

"We believe, it is important first and foremost, (that) we need to tackle patients out of pocket costs at the pharmacy counter," Narasimhan also told CNBC.