A booming manufacturing report just poked another hole in the Fed's case for a rate cut

Philadelphia area manufacturing rebounded sharply in July, just as the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates to boost economic activity.

The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year. The index measures the difference between companies saying they are expanding activity against those expecting to reduce.

Nearly every indicator within the index rose sharply: Employment doubled to 30, its highest reading since October 2017, while the average work week more than tripled to 23, its best in 14 months. Shipments jumped to 24.9 from 16.6 in June while new orders surged to 18.9 from 8.3. Prices paid, a key measure of inflationary pressures, also rose to 16.1 from 12.9.

Only unfilled orders and delivery times fell, the latter fractionally from 15.6 to 15.

In this month's special question, manufacturers were asked to characterize underlying demand. Some 56.1% reported increases, while just 31.6% saw a decrease.

Fed officials have strongly indicated they will cut their benchmark interest rate at this month's policy meeting, pointing to worries over a global slowdown that could infect the U.S. along with inflation that has run well short of the central bank's 2% target and persistent tariff concerns.