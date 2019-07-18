Several feared dead in Japan animation studio fire

Skip Navigation
These countries which are 'still growing' amid the trade dispute

Andrew Gillan of Janus Henderson Investors says he likes markets in the Philippines and Indonesia, and explains why it's difficult to invest in Vietnam despite its...

Investingread more

China will not use its Treasury holdings as a weapon against the...

China has other "weapons" in its trade battle with the United States — and selling off its U.S. Treasury holdings will not be one of them, said Richard McGregor, senior fellow...

China Economyread more

Fed 'shouldn't use all their firepower immediately:' Deutsche...

Deutsche Bank Wealth Management's global chief investment officer predicted the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice in the next 12 months, but chances of a four-time...

US Economyread more

Google's been accused of working with China. Here's what they've...

Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has businesses there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...

Technologyread more

Netflix just missed hard on the only number that matters

Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.

Technologyread more

N26, the online bank backed by Peter Thiel, is now worth $3.5...

Germany online bank N26 said it raised a huge $170 million in additional funding, valuing the six-year-old fintech start-up at $3.5 billion.

Technologyread more

Stocks in Asia trade lower on renewed threat to trade

Stocks in Asia traded lower on Thursday afternoon. Australia's jobs data showed the net number of jobs created was far below expectations.

Asia Marketsread more

House kills Trump impeachment resolution even as Democratic...

The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.

Politicsread more

Photo editor FaceApp goes viral again, prompting security...

A photo editing app has introduced a few new wrinkles to the faces of celebrities — and to the ongoing discussion around personal digital security, NBC reports.

Technologyread more

London house prices slump at fastest rate in almost 10 years

Property price gains across the wider U.K. have been slowing since 2016, according to the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics.

Real Estateread more

IMF sees dangers from trade tensions and says the dollar is...

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that the U.S. dollar was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-term economic fundamentals, while the euro, Japan's yen and...

World Economyread more

Netflix tanks after whiffing on global paid subscribers

The company blamed its Q2 content slate and price increases for the subscriber miss.

Technologyread more
Asia-Pacific News

Several feared dead in Japan animation studio fire

Key Points
  • Several people are feared dead after a fire at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday and police are investigating a possible arson attack, authorities and local media reported.
  • The fire at the Kyoto Animation studio injured more than 30 people, 10 of them seriously, and one person has been confirmed dead, a spokesman for the Kyoto City Fire Department said.
  • Several people were confirmed dead at the site, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police. A Kyoto police spokesman was unable to immediately confirm the report when contacted by Reuters.
An aerial view shows firefighters battling fires at the site where a man started a fire after spraying a liquid at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co. in Kyoto, western Japan.
Kyodo via Reuters

Several people are feared dead after a fire at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday and police are investigating a possible arson attack, authorities and local media reported.

The fire at the Kyoto Animation studio injured more than 30 people, 10 of them seriously, and one person has been confirmed dead, a spokesman for the Kyoto City Fire Department said.

Several people were confirmed dead at the site, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police. A Kyoto police spokesman was unable to immediately confirm the report when contacted by Reuters.

Police have taken into custody a man who poured what appeared to be gasoline around the studio, NHK said.

The studio produces the "Sound! Euphonium" series and its "Free! Road to the World - The Dream" movie is due for release this month.

