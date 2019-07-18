Several feared dead in Japan animation studio fire

Andrew Gillan of Janus Henderson Investors says he likes markets in the Philippines and Indonesia, and explains why it's difficult to invest in Vietnam despite its...Investingread more
China has other "weapons" in its trade battle with the United States — and selling off its U.S. Treasury holdings will not be one of them, said Richard McGregor, senior fellow...China Economyread more
Deutsche Bank Wealth Management's global chief investment officer predicted the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice in the next 12 months, but chances of a four-time...US Economyread more
Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has businesses there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...Technologyread more
Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.Technologyread more
Germany online bank N26 said it raised a huge $170 million in additional funding, valuing the six-year-old fintech start-up at $3.5 billion.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower on Thursday afternoon. Australia's jobs data showed the net number of jobs created was far below expectations.Asia Marketsread more
The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.Politicsread more
A photo editing app has introduced a few new wrinkles to the faces of celebrities — and to the ongoing discussion around personal digital security, NBC reports.Technologyread more
Property price gains across the wider U.K. have been slowing since 2016, according to the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics.Real Estateread more
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that the U.S. dollar was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-term economic fundamentals, while the euro, Japan's yen and...World Economyread more
Several people are feared dead after a fire at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday and police are investigating a possible arson attack, authorities and local media reported.
The fire at the Kyoto Animation studio injured more than 30 people, 10 of them seriously, and one person has been confirmed dead, a spokesman for the Kyoto City Fire Department said.
Several people were confirmed dead at the site, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police. A Kyoto police spokesman was unable to immediately confirm the report when contacted by Reuters.
Police have taken into custody a man who poured what appeared to be gasoline around the studio, NHK said.
The studio produces the "Sound! Euphonium" series and its "Free! Road to the World - The Dream" movie is due for release this month.