Trump says he wasn't happy with 'send her back' rally chant targeting Ilhan Omar

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he isn't happy with his supporters' "send her back" chant directed at progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., that erupted at his North Carolina rally on Wednesday.

"I was not happy with it — I disagree with it," Trump told reporters at the White House. Asked why he did not stop it, Trump said he thought he did.

"I started speaking very quickly," Trump said.

Video of the event does not show the president disagreeing with his supporters. Instead, it shows Trump paused as the chant began, allowing his supporters to continue before he launched into further criticism of the Minnesota Democrat.

"She talked about the evil Israel and 'It's all about the Benjamins.' Not a good thing to say. So, that's Omar. That's Omar," Trump said after a pause. Omar apologized in February after she was accused of employing anti-Semitic tropes in tweets about Israel.