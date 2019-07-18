UK lawmakers back bid to hamper a no-deal Brexit

Netflix blames its content slate, regional price increases and a "pull-forward effect" of its strong Q1 growth for the miss.Technologyread more
Netflix lost paid U.S. subscribers for the first time in eight years and fell below analyst estimates for international subscriber growth.Tech Driversread more
Despite a disappointing earnings report, Wall Street analysts are sticking by the stock and looking ahead to the third quarter.Marketsread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says if the call goes well, he would expect in-person meetings to take place.Marketsread more
Revenue of $10.24 billion exceeded the consensus estimate by almost $250 million.Financeread more
The strengthening of the president's formidable campaign war chest has led his organization, along with the Republican National Committee, to raise over $100 million in the...2020 Electionsread more
Raymond James upgraded Apple and said its most recent checks show Apple is preparing to bring a 5G iPhone to a wider range of models than previously thought.Marketsread more
Toys R Us is opening two permanent stores in November — at Simon Property Group's Galleria mall in Houston and at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Garden State Plaza mall in...Retailread more
Philip Morris International beat second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates while hiking its full-year forecast as its new tobacco products gain momentum.Health and Scienceread more
Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio just picked gold as a prime long-term opportunity. Here's why one market watcher says he could be wrong.Trading Nationread more
Warren wants to make private equity firms responsible for debts and pension obligations of companies they buy and change executive compensation rules to ensure that bankers...2020 Electionsread more
British lawmakers on Thursday backed proposals to make it harder for the next prime minister to force through a no-deal Brexit by suspending parliament, showing again their determination to stop a divorce from the EU without agreement.
Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May next week, has said Britain must leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal.
He has refused to rule out suspending, or proroguing, parliament to prevent lawmakers from passing legislation to block his exit plan if he tries to exit without a deal.
Lawmakers backed a proposal by 315 to 274 that would require parliament to be sitting to consider Northern Irish affairs for several days in September and October even if it was suspended.
They also backed a requirement for ministers to make fortnightly reports on progress towards re-establishing Northern Ireland's collapsed executive, to give lawmakers an opportunity to debate and approve those reports and if, parliament has been suspended, to recall it in order to do so.
The measures do not amount to an outright block on suspending parliament but could make it much more difficult to bypass parliament.
A junior culture minister was among those who rebelled against the Conservative government to vote for the measure while media reported some senior government figures, including finance minister Philip Hammond who are likely to be sacked if Johnson wins the top job, abstained.
The three-year Brexit crisis is deepening as Johnson's plan to leave the EU "do or die" on Oct. 31 sets Britain on a collision course with the bloc's 27 other leaders and many lawmakers in the British parliament.
Earlier on Thursday, the Office for Budget Responsibility, the budget watchdog, warned Britain might be entering a full-blown recession that a no-deal exit from the European Union would compound, blowing a 30 billion-pound hole in the public finances.
The OBR said the economy probably flat-lined or might have contracted in the second quarter.
Britain's economy slowed by less than feared after the 2016 Brexit referendum. But many investors are worried about a sharp downturn now with the latest Brexit deadline approaching on Oct. 31 and the world economy slowing because of trade tensions.
A no-deal Brexit could cause the economy to contract by 2% by the end of 2020, the OBR said, referring to International Monetary Fund forecasts.