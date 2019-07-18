CEO of rail operator Union Pacific sees 'plenty of opportunity' for economic growth

House Democrats contend the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.Politicsread more
The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.
Stocks erased earlier losses, but the rise was kept in check as Wall Street digested a mixed batch of corporate earnings results.
"It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," Williams told the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association.
The fact that interest rates are relatively low makes the idea of a so-called insurance rate cut later this month an attractive option for the Fed.
Video of the event does not show the president disagreeing with his supporters. Instead, it shows that Trump paused as the chant began, allowing his supporters to continue...
President Trump said he's looking at the JEDI Contract that will be awarded to Microsoft or Amazon.
Hacker Square at Facebook's headquarters pays homage to the company's early motto of moving fast and breaking things.
It's tempting to view Netflix as a possible replacement for the entire media ecosystem. But execs on its Q2 earnings call showed lower ambitions: It just wants to create the...
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.
Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, had asked a judge to release him on a bond of as high as $100 million or more.
The U.S. economy is "set up ... pretty well" with room to grow, according to the CEO of one of the country's largest railroad operators.
Union Pacific Chief Executive Lance Fritz, in a CNBC interview Thursday, struck a more optimistic tone than the head of another rail company did earlier this week.
Economic growth has "definitely slowed down a bit," Fritz acknowledged. "There's still plenty of opportunity to grow if we get certain things right, like trade policy. But we're set up still pretty well."
Fritz's comments contrast with those of James Foote, CEO of CSX. Foote told shareholders earlier this week that the present economic backdrop is "one of the most puzzling I have experienced in my career."
Late Tuesday, CSX reported quarterly earnings and revenue that missed expectations, sending the stock down more than 10%. Union Pacific also dropped after the CSX report.
Union Pacific shares rebounded Thursday, rising about 4% after the company's own quarterly report exceeded earnings expectations. Revenues, however, were light.
Fritz said it's "critically important" that the U.S. ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the trilateral deal that will replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.
Trade deals with China as well as Europe and Japan still need to be worked out, he said. "[But] presuming we do that, I think the economy looks pretty sound to me."