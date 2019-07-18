Your first trade for Thursday, July 18

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Analysts are sticking by Netflix after the company's second...

Despite a disappointing earnings report, Wall Street analysts are sticking by the stock and looking ahead to the third quarter.

Marketsread more

Mnuchin: Call on trade with China counterparts set for Thursday

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says if the call goes well, he would expect in-person meetings to take place.

Marketsread more

One theory that could make Netflix bulls feel better: 'The Q2...

Netflix shares are cratering after it missed Wall Street's target for international subscriber growth.

Investingread more

Here's why hedge fund manager Ray Dalio's gold case may be wrong

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio just picked gold as a prime long-term opportunity. Here's why one market watcher says he could be wrong.

Trading Nationread more

iQOS boosts Philip Morris International's quarterly profit,...

Philip Morris International beat second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates while hiking its full-year forecast as its new tobacco products gain momentum.

Health and Scienceread more

Life after liquidation: Toys R Us is returning this holiday...

Toys R Us is opening two permanent stores in November — at Simon Property Group's Galleria mall in Houston and at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Garden State Plaza mall in...

Retailread more

Elizabeth Warren targets private equity with new regulation...

Warren wants to make private equity firms responsible for debts and pension obligations of companies they buy and change executive compensation rules to ensure that bankers...

2020 Electionsread more

Why Netflix says it lost U.S. paid subscribers for the first time...

Netflix blamed its content slate, regional price increases and a 'pull-forward effect' of its strong Q1 growth for the miss.

Technologyread more

Morgan Stanley beats profit estimates as rising stocks benefit...

Revenue of $10.24 billion exceeded the consensus estimate by almost $250 million.

Financeread more

More than 50 companies reportedly pull production out of China

The pace of companies moving production out of China is accelerating, according to the Nikkei Asian review.

Marketsread more

Raymond James upgrades Apple to "outperform."

Raymond James upgraded Apple and said its most recent checks show Apple is preparing to bring a 5G iPhone to a wider range of models than previously thought.

Marketsread more

American Express just announced a new credit card for small...

American Express announces the launch of its new American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card, which allows cash back for small businesses and has a $0 annual fee.

Moneyread more

Fast Money

Your first trade for Thursday, July 18

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:1401:14
Final Trades: ABT, GDX, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Mark Tepper was a buyer of Abbott Labs.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of S&P 500 ETF puts.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of the Gold Miners ETF.

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, SEDG, TACO, TGT, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is short GOOG, GOOGL calls. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, LEN, MJNA, OLN, PFE, T, TSE, WRK. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock BIOS, CPB, CUBA, DIA, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MSFT, NEM, NYCB, QQQ, QCOM, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, SQQQ, T, WAB, WDR, WPX, WRK.