Markets

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink sees US stocks moving higher even from near-record levels

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
Key Points
  • The co-founder of the world's largest money manager advises investors to stay invested in stocks, saying that taking risk off the table is a mistake.
  • U.S. equities lead the rest of the world because "we deserve it," says Fink.
  • The U.S. stock market should move higher from the near-record levels, he predicts.
VIDEO4:3904:39
BlackRock CEO: The US has a better equity culture than any other country
Squawk Box

The U.S. stock market should move higher from near-record current levels, BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink told CNBC on Friday.

U.S. equities lead the rest of the world because "we deserve it," Fink added on "Squawk Box, " claiming America has the best companies.

Fink said many of his clients and hedge funds are taking risk off the table. However, he believes such a move is a mistake, and he advised investors to stay invested in stocks.

The co-founder of the world's largest money manager said on CNBC in mid-April that he thought the global stock rally had further to run.

However, the S&P 500 ended up tanking in May, dropping about 6.6% for the month and breaking a four-month winning streak as U.S. trade talks fell apart with China.

June roared back as the Federal Reserve opened the door for easier monetary policy, with the S&P 500 jumping nearly 7% for its best June performance since 1955.

The stock comeback continued in July as expectations for a Fed rate cut mount at the central bank's July 30-31 meeting. The S&P 500 was less than 1% away from last week's record close.

The markets feel a July Fed rate cut is a lock, with odds 0.25% reduction at about 55% and the chance for a more aggressive 0.5% cut at about 45%.

Fink said Friday he believes the Fed will be conservative, calling central bankers "incrementalists," preferring several 0.25% cuts over fewer bigger moves.

Shortly before Fink's CNBC appearance, BlackRock reported quarterly earnings that missed estimates, as investment advisory and securities lending revenue fell and costs rose. However, the company ended the quarter with $6.8 trillion in assets under management, up from $6.3 trillion a year earlier.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

