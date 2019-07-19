China calls on Germany to correct 'mistakes' over asylum for Hong Kong independence activists

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Taiwan's president plans another stopover in the US. China will...

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to stop over in the U.S. on Friday on her way back from visiting diplomatic allies in the Caribbean, a move that's sure to make...

China Politicsread more

What a failed Iran deal would mean for oil prices and military...

Regional stability, oil prices and potential for war will all depend on what Iran does with its nuclear program in the event of the deal's termination.

World Politicsread more

Bitcoin vs Libra: Here are the key differences between the two...

Libra and bitcoin are different in a lot of ways, from the technology behind them to the way they're used.

Technologyread more

Japan jumps 2% as hopes rise for more easing from the Fed

Stocks in major Asia Pacific markets made strong gains on Friday, as comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official led to rising expectations the central bank could ease...

Asia Marketsread more

Boeing to take $4.9 billion hit in second quarter on 737 Max...

Boeing will take a nearly $5 billion charge in the second quarter to compensate 737 Max customers as the planes remain grounded.

Airlinesread more

NY Fed clarifies Williams speech that market took as signal of a...

Earlier, Williams delivered a speech at the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association in which he said, "It's better to take preventative measures than to wait...

The Fedread more

The new 2020 C8 Corvette Stingray guns for Ferrari with first...

The base version of the sports car will punch out 495 horsepower, 40 more than the seventh-generation car and enough to launch it from 0 to 60 in "less than three seconds"...

Autosread more

Japan's worst mass killing since 2001: 33 dead in arson attack on...

Animation fans and Kyoto residents gathered at the site of Japan's worst mass killing in 18 years on Friday, offering flowers and prayers for the 33 people who died in an...

Asia Newsread more

Trump says Navy destroys Iranian drone in 'defensive action'

Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed Iran's drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday in a "defensive action."

Politicsread more

Microsoft beats on earnings, stock ticks up

Microsoft beat on top and bottom lines, and guidance was just ahead of expectations, but the company's Azure growth is slowing down.

Technologyread more

Cramer: Netflix went from 'easy money to hard money' in one fell...

"We've seen Netflix stumble before, especially maybe after a price hike, but not quite like this," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

GOP vote on Trump's "go back" comments was an effort to absolve...

They also voted to absolve themselves, their party and the voters who elected them – like the ones Trump inspired to chant "send her back" at a rally Wednesday in North...

Politicsread more
World Politics

China calls on Germany to correct 'mistakes' over asylum for Hong Kong independence activists

Ray Wong Toi Yeung, Alan Li Tung Sing and Katrin Goering-Eckardt of Germany's Green party at an event on June 4, 2019 in Berlin.
Odd Andersen | AFP | Getty Images

China has made "solemn representations" to Germany after it granted refugee status to two Hong Kong activists facing rioting charges in the Chinese-ruled city, demanding it correct its "mistakes", state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

Xinhua said the Hong Kong office of China's foreign ministry summoned Germany's Acting Consul General to Hong Kong David Schmidt for an emergency meeting on Friday, where a representative expressed "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition".

The two Hong Kong activists - Ray Wong, 25, and Alan Li, 27 - were former members of Hong Kong Indigenous, a group advocating Hong Kong's independence from China. They were charged for rioting linked to a protest that turned violent in February 2016.

The pair, who later skipped bail and fled to Germany in 2017 via Taiwan, told Reuters this week they were granted refugee asylum status in Germany in May 2018.

"(China) urges the German side to recognize its mistakes and change its course, and not to accept and condone criminals, and interfere in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs," Xinhua said.

The German consulate said this week it was aware that the two Hong Kong residents were staying in Germany, although it could not provide details on individual cases.

Hong Kong activists have become increasingly defiant in recent years, concerned about creeping interference from Beijing despite a promise of special autonomy for the city, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Scores of activists have been jailed on various charges including contempt of court and public nuisance. Critics said Hong Kong authorities have brought such charges to stifle freedom of expression and assembly.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has also expressed "deep regrets and strong objections" to the German authorities.

Hong Kong authorities deny persecuting activists.