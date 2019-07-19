Cramer's lightning round: The autos aren't so hot, but Ally is fine

A quarter of the S&P 500 companies report earnings next week, and that could buffet the market as investors await the July Fed meeting.Market Insiderread more
Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the British tanker, Stena Impero, failed to follow international maritime rules.World Newsread more
Amazon hires Trump-allied lobbyist Jeff Miller as battle for Pentagon contract heats up.Politicsread more
In a series of tweets, the president addressed an unusual controversy stemming from a speech delivered Thursday by New York Fed President John Williams.Marketsread more
"You need to understand that we're about to embark on the busiest week of the year for industrial earnings," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren is lining up against an apparent push to cut interest rates, telling CNBC in an interview Friday that the central bank can...The Fedread more
The MTA reported that the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 trains are all facing delays due to a network communications issue impacting service in both directions, NBC New York reports.Transportationread more
Companies aren't waiting for the U.S.-China trade war to be resolved, says the head of the world's biggest money manager.Investingread more
US officials including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting at the White House on Monday of semiconductor and...Technologyread more
Trump's constant berating of the Fed and its actions does not influence the central bank's decisions, Boston Fed's Eric Rosengren says.The Fedread more
The lawsuits allege J&J's talc-based baby powder contained asbestos and caused ovarian and other cancers.Health and Scienceread more
Workiva: "There are now so many cloud-based mobile companies that I have to take a breather and do work on this."
Tegna: "I don't really want to get bigger in the entertainment business, TV business, at this very moment."
Neptune Wellness Solutions: "Another one I have to do work on. Why? Because it's a supplement industry. It's become quite controversial and I can't just come out and say, you know what, I like a supplement company because there's a lot of short-squeezes and there's a lot of let's say lack of clarity, and so I'm going to get some."
Novocure: "I recommended Novocure in the $15s and $20s. It's now up to $69 because a friend of mine, who was supposed to pass away, had Novocure, he had brain cancer, and lived an additional three years and I'm standing by the fact that you don't want to it after the earnings. You want to own it because it's a really a remarkable product, so let's not play the earnings with that one."
Ally Financial: "This is a financial that's doing quite well. It's funny because the automotive market isn't that hot, but they're well-run, it's doing well. I mean look, I'm more of a JP Morgan, Bank of America guy, but I'm not going to disagree. This one's doing quite well. "
Roper Technologies: "This is an industrial company that I've always liked. I think it does a terrific job."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of JP Morgan Chase.
