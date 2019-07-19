CrowdStrike skyrockets after topping estimates in first earnings report since IPO

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Amazon hires Trump-allied lobbyist as fight brews over Pentagon...

Amazon hires Trump-allied lobbyist Jeff Miller as battle for Pentagon contract heats up.

Politicsread more

Trump wades into debate over controversial Fed speech Thursday

In a series of tweets, the president addressed an unusual controversy stemming from a speech delivered Thursday by New York Fed President John Williams.

Marketsread more

BlackRock's Fink: CEOs pulling supply chains out of China

Companies aren't waiting for the U.S.-China trade war to be resolved, says the head of the world's biggest money manager.

Investingread more

Iran says it captured British oil tanker; oil prices jump

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it seized a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming it failed to follow international marine regulations.

World Newsread more

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

More than a quarter of the S&P 500 companies report earnings in the week ahead, and that could buffet the market as investors await the Fed's meeting at the end of the month.

Market Insiderread more

Trump hosts US airline executives and Qatari rival amid tensions...

Executives from United Airlines and American Airlines were "shocked" that state-owned airline Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker was also invited to the meeting, according to a...

Airlinesread more

Walmart announces executive shuffle to further integrate stores...

Walmart is making further organizational changes as it continues to integrate its store and digital operations and leadership, according to a memo obtained by CNBC that was...

Retailread more

Mueller witness George Nader charged with transporting boy for...

George Nader helped arrange a January 2017 meeting in the Seychelles between Erik Prince and the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, who reported directly to Vladimir...

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gannett, Microsoft,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Cramer to Trump: More companies blame tariffs than the Fed for...

"I'm not hearing people blame the Fed as much as they're blaming tariffs," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

US Economyread more

NY Fed clarifies Williams speech that market took as signal of a...

Earlier, Williams said in a speech that "it's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold."

The Fedread more

Republican lawmakers urge Trump not to delay $10 billion Pentagon...

Four members of the House Armed Services Committee, including ranking member Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, said moving forward with the contract was critical to U.S. national...

Technologyread more
Tech

CrowdStrike skyrockets after topping estimates in first earnings report since IPO

Kate Fazzini@KateFazzini
Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • CrowdStrike shares jumped as much as 18% after the company reported better-than-expected sales.
  • The security software company held its IPO in June, and is one of several cloud-based software companies to  reward public market investors this year. 
CrowdStrike IPO at the Nasdaq exchange June 12, 2019.
Source: Nasdaq

CrowdStrike shares soared as much as 18% on Friday after the cybersecurity company beat expectations for sales in its first earnings report since going public.

The rally added about $2.4 billion to the company's market cap, which now sits at $16.8 billion.

Here are the results for the fiscal first quarter:

  • Loss per share: 47 cents versus 47 cents estimated, according to Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $96.1 million versus $95.6 million estimated, according to Refinitiv.

CrowdStrike said it expects a loss of 23 to 24 cents per share in its fiscal second quarter, on $103 million to $104 million in revenue. The company's forecast for the full year was a loss of 70 to 72 cents per share and $430.2 million to $436.4 million in revenue.

The company, which raised over $600 million in its IPO last month, provides cloud-based security technology and consulting services, including for investigations. After climbing as high as $85.85 on Friday, the stock has jumped more than 150% from its $34 IPO price. 

CEO George Kurtz told CNBC June 12, at the company's debut, that CrowdStrike is comparable to companies like ServiceNow, Salesforce and Workday, which are all benefiting as more corporations move to cloud services.

WATCH: The IPO rush continues with Slack's debut

VIDEO2:3402:34
The IPO rush continues with Slack going public this week
Squawk Box

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.