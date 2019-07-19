Skip Navigation
Food & Beverage

Debt-laden Anheuser-Busch InBev's stock jumps after it agrees to sell its Australian unit

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev has agreed to sell its Australian operations to Japan's Asahi.
  • The world's largest brewer is also interested in a public offering of a minority stake of its Asian business.
  • The Belgium-based brewer said it had agreed to divest Australian subsidiary Carlton & United Breweries for $11.3 billion in enterprise value.
An employee adjusts bottles of Bud Light brand beer at an Anheuser-Busch InBev NV facility in Williamsburg, Virginia, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev jumped Friday morning after the company confirmed the sale of its Australian business and said it was still interested in an initial public offering of its Asian business.

The Budweiser brewer's stock rose 4% in premarket trading. The stock, which has a market value of $151.3 billion, is down 10% over the last year.

AB InBev is selling Carlton & United Breweries, its Australian unit, to Japan's Asahi Group Holdings for about $11.3 billion in enterprise value. The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2020, and the proceeds will be used to pay down the Belgian-based company's debt.

Last Friday, the world's largest brewer called off the IPO of a minority stake of its Asian business, which would have included Carlton & United Breweries, citing market conditions. AB InBev was planning to use proceeds from the public offering to pay down the debt from its 2016 acquisition of SABMiller.

The company said it still believes in the rationale of a potential offering of a minority stake of Asian business Budweiser APAC, excluding Australia, provided it could be completed at "the right valuation."

AB InBev's net debt totaled $102.5 billion at the end of 2018 and its net debt to core profit (EBITDA) ratio was at 4.6 times. It has pledged to reduce that less than four times EBITDA by the end of 2020 with a long-term target of two times EBITDA.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

VIDEO3:3603:36
AB InBev shelves world's largest IPO of the year
Street Signs Europe
