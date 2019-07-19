Debt-laden Anheuser-Busch InBev's stock jumps after it agrees to sell its Australian unit

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.Market Insiderread more
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev jumped Friday morning after the company confirmed the sale of its Australian business and said it was still interested in an initial public offering of its Asian business.
The Budweiser brewer's stock rose 4% in premarket trading. The stock, which has a market value of $151.3 billion, is down 10% over the last year.
AB InBev is selling Carlton & United Breweries, its Australian unit, to Japan's Asahi Group Holdings for about $11.3 billion in enterprise value. The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2020, and the proceeds will be used to pay down the Belgian-based company's debt.
Last Friday, the world's largest brewer called off the IPO of a minority stake of its Asian business, which would have included Carlton & United Breweries, citing market conditions. AB InBev was planning to use proceeds from the public offering to pay down the debt from its 2016 acquisition of SABMiller.
The company said it still believes in the rationale of a potential offering of a minority stake of Asian business Budweiser APAC, excluding Australia, provided it could be completed at "the right valuation."
AB InBev's net debt totaled $102.5 billion at the end of 2018 and its net debt to core profit (EBITDA) ratio was at 4.6 times. It has pledged to reduce that less than four times EBITDA by the end of 2020 with a long-term target of two times EBITDA.
— Reuters contributed to this report.