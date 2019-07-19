How dairy behemoth Danone failed to win India's 1.35 billion dairy lovers

A quarter of the S&P 500 companies report earnings next week, and that could buffet the market as investors await the July Fed meeting.Market Insiderread more
Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the British tanker, Stena Impero, failed to follow international maritime rules.World Newsread more
Amazon hires Trump-allied lobbyist Jeff Miller as battle for Pentagon contract heats up.Politicsread more
In a series of tweets, the president addressed an unusual controversy stemming from a speech delivered Thursday by New York Fed President John Williams.Marketsread more
Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren is lining up against an apparent push to cut interest rates, telling CNBC in an interview Friday that the central bank can...The Fedread more
Companies aren't waiting for the U.S.-China trade war to be resolved, says the head of the world's biggest money manager.Investingread more
Trump's constant berating of the Fed and its actions does not influence the central bank's decisions, Boston Fed's Eric Rosengren says.The Fedread more
Executives from United Airlines and American Airlines were "shocked" that state-owned airline Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker was also invited to the meeting, according to a...Airlinesread more
J.C. Penney on Friday afternoon issued a statement responding to a report that the embattled department store chain had hired advisors to explore debt restructuring options,...Retailread more
Earlier this week, a lawyer said Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, had "improper sexual contact" with at least one woman under the...Politicsread more
Walmart is making further organizational changes as it continues to integrate its store and digital operations and leadership, according to a memo obtained by CNBC that was...Retailread more
India is the world's top producer and consumer of dairy — in 2018 alone, the country's 75 million dairy farmers produced 410 billion pounds of milk, about 22% of global production. With this and its dairy-heavy diet of curries and yogurt drinks, the giant French dairy company Danone hoped to find success in the country, opening its own production line in 2011.
But this division failed to account for more than 10% of its sales in India, the vast majority instead coming from its "specialized nutrition" segment. Analysts say that India's highly localized, fractured dairy industry confounded Danone, a company accustomed to the relatively more consolidated dairy industries of the U.S., where it goes by the name "Dannon," and its native France.
