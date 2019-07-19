Israeli security company reportedly has tool that spies on Apple, Google and Facebook cloud data

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

BlackRock's Fink: CEOs pulling supply chains out of China

Companies aren't waiting for the U.S.-China trade war to be resolved, says the head of the world's biggest money manager.

Investingread more

Amazon may sue Surescripts after it threatens to cut off data...

Amazon's PillPack was informed this week that it will soon be cut off from patient medication data, according to people familiar with the matter.

Technologyread more

NY Fed clarifies Williams speech that market took as signal of a...

Earlier, Williams said in a speech that "it's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold."

The Fedread more

These five stocks are the best performers since man landed on the...

Houston, we have liftoff. Fifty years ago, man landed on the moon and McDonald's and a handful of other stocks took off into the stratosphere. Two of them have more fuel in...

Trading Nationread more

Israeli company reportedly has tool that spies on Apple and...

An Israeli cybersecurity company has reportedly developed spyware that can scrape data from the servers of Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft products.

Technologyread more

Pelosi reportedly rejects Trump administration's debt ceiling...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the White House's most recent debt ceiling proposal, Bloomberg reports.

Marketsread more

Iran rejects Trump's claim that the US Navy destroyed one of its...

The country's Revolutionary Guards say they will soon release

Politicsread more

'People are underinvested in equities,' says BlackRock CEO

The U.S. stock market should move higher from near-record current levels, says the co-founder of the world's largest money manager.

Marketsread more

Stroopwafels finally find an American audience – here's how

Stroopwafels have become much easier to find, thanks to United Airlines and now McDonald's Stroopwafel McFlurry.

Food & Beverageread more

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden set to face off again in second...

Frontrunners Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren are set to appear during the first night of Round 2.

2020 Electionsread more

GOP senator praises House Speaker Pelosi work on debt ceiling

"I've been pretty impressed with the way Speaker Pelosi has negotiated with Secretary Mnuchin," Sen. Kevin Cramer says.

Politicsread more

A big Tesla skeptic on Wall Street raises his estimate for...

One of Tesla's Wall Street skeptics now sees it headed to a nearly profitable second-quarter earnings report.

Investingread more
Tech

Israeli security company reportedly has tool that spies on Apple, Google and Facebook cloud data

Kate Fazzini@KateFazzini
Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • A Financial Times report details allegations that an Israel-based cybersecurity company has developed spyware that can scrape data from the servers of Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft products.
  • NSO Group denied that it markets software capable of capturing data in the cloud.
  • The company was behind a WhatsApp flaw discovered in May that allowed its software to be downloaded on to phones through a simple phone call.
 Participant hold their laptops in front of an illuminated wall at the annual Chaos Computer Club  computer hackers' congress, called 29C3, on December 28, 2012 in Hamburg, Germany. 
Patrick Lux | Getty Images News | Getty Images

An Israeli cybersecurity company has reportedly developed spyware that can scrape data from the servers of Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft products, according to The Financial Times.

According to the report, the NSO Group's proprietary smartphone malware, Pegasus, harvests not only data stored on the device, but also any information stored in the cloud, including a user's location data, archived messages and photos.

NSO Group, who previously installed malware in Facebook's WhatsApp, denied that it markets software capable of capturing data in the cloud. It's unclear if they have developed the tools internally.

"The Financial Times got it wrong. NSO's products do not provide the type of collection capabilities and access to cloud applications, services, or infrastructure suggested in this article," the company told CNBC in a statement.

"Increasingly sophisticated terrorists and criminals are taking advantage of encrypted technologies to plan and conceal their crimes, leaving intelligence and law enforcement agencies in the dark and putting public safety and national security at risk. NSO's lawful interception products are designed to confront this challenge."

NSO Group says it has a screening process for clients and only sells to responsible governments for facilitating terrorism or criminal investigations.

In May, WhatsApp said a flaw in the messenger service could allow NSO Group software to be downloaded on to phones through a simple phone call and monitor calls made through the service. The Facebook-owned application put a patch in place to fix the problem.

NSO Group is also known for its alleged role in assisting the FBI in opening the phone of the San Bernardino mass shooter after Apple fought an FBI request to do so.

After the malware is installed on a device, the new capability can copy authentication keys from services including Google Drive, Facebook Messenger and iCloud, according to the FT. A separate server then mimics the device, including its location.

In turn, the malware allows for open-ended access to the cloud data of those apps, without triggering additional security layers like "2-step verification or warning email on target device," the FT reported, citing a NSO sales document.

Amazon said it hasn't found any evidence of the malware on its systems.

"We have no evidence that Amazon corporate systems, including customer accounts, have been accessed by the software product in question," the company told CNBC. "We take customer privacy and security extremely seriously, and will continue to investigate and monitor the issue."

Microsoft, Facebook and Google did not immediately return requests for comment.

VIDEO0:5400:54
WhatsApp issues patch for spyware breach
Squawk Box