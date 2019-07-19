CEO of US steelmaker Nucor: We're 'very pleased' with the results of Trump's tariffs

In a series of tweets, the president addressed an unusual controversy stemming from a speech Thursday that New York Fed President John Williams delivered.Marketsread more
Four members of the House Armed Services Committee, including ranking member Mac Thornberry, R-T.X., said moving forward with the contract was critical to U.S. national...Technologyread more
Companies aren't waiting for the U.S.-China trade war to be resolved, says the head of the world's biggest money manager.Investingread more
Earlier, Williams said in a speech that "it's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold."The Fedread more
The University of Michigan's preliminary print on its consumer sentiment index ticked up to 98.4, from 98.2 in June. Economists polled by Refinitiv expected the preliminary...Economyread more
The mega-cap tech stocks that have led much of the record-long bull run have started to lose steam, but investors are still giving them the benefit of the doubt.Marketsread more
Houston, we have liftoff. Fifty years ago, man landed on the moon and McDonald's and a handful of other stocks took off into the stratosphere. Two of them have more fuel in...Trading Nationread more
Amazon's PillPack was informed this week that it will soon be cut off from patient medication data, according to people familiar with the matter.Technologyread more
An Israeli cybersecurity company has reportedly developed spyware that can scrape data from the servers of Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft products.Technologyread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the White House's most recent debt ceiling proposal, Bloomberg reports.Marketsread more
The country's Revolutionary Guards say they will soon releasePoliticsread more
The chief executive of a major United States steel company says that tariffs on foreign steel are working.
"We're very pleased with the results that are happening as a result of the tariffs," John Ferriola, chairman and CEO of Nucor, told CNBC's Jim Cramer on "Mad Money" on Thursday evening.
"The anticipated response was domestic capacity coming on line to replace the lower imported steel," he said. "That's exactly what happened."
President Donald Trump's administration currently imposes 25% tariffs on imported steel from most countries around the world, including China. The administration lifted similar tariffs against Canada and Mexico in May.
"Last year, demand was very strong, and as a result people were afraid they wouldn't be able to get the steel they needed when imports went down. The domestic industry, Nucor included, responded by making sure that we gave our customers what they needed to keep our customers happy," Ferriola said, adding that demand for steel remains strong.
On Thursday, however, Nucor reported weaker than expected fiscal second quarter profit and revenue, with per-share earnings of $1.26 on sales of $5.9 billion in revenue.
Citing weather issues and bloated inventories for the weakness, Ferriola said the company is seeing a "more normalized ordering pattern" now.
Ferriola said Nucor has recently introduced price hikes on steel sheet products and that the tariffs are effective in keeping Chinese companies from flooding the market and lowering the price.
The price of steel is actually lower for downstream customers than before the tariffs went into effect, he said.
"We said all along last year that this is an issue of supply and demand. It got a little bit out of whack last year, now it's back normalized and pricing is normalized also," he added.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com