Quake hits northwest of Greek capital Athens: Witnesses

NY Fed clarifies Williams speech that market took as signal of a...

Earlier, Williams said in a speech that "it's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold."

BlackRock's Fink: CEOs pulling supply chains out of China now

Companies aren't waiting for the U.S.-China trade war to be resolved, says the head of the world's biggest money manager.

Iran rejects Trump's claim that the US Navy destroyed one of its...

The country's Revolutionary Guards say they will soon release

Blackrock CEO Larry Fink sees US stocks trending higher from...

The co-founder of the world's largest money manager advises investors to stay in stocks, saying that taking risk off the table is a mistake.

A deep rate cut is required to battle ugly earnings trend: James...

Market researcher James Bianco believes it's crucial to get a half point cut at the next Federal Reserve meeting.

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Zillow, AMC...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday

What a failed Iran deal would mean for oil prices and military...

Regional stability, oil prices and potential for war will all depend on what Iran does with its nuclear program in the event of the deal's termination.

Boeing to take $4.9 billion hit in second quarter on 737 Max...

Boeing will take a nearly $5 billion charge in the second quarter to compensate 737 Max customers as the planes remain grounded.

BlackRock's second-quarter profit misses estimates

The world's largest asset manager missed profit estimates, as investment advisory and securities lending revenue fell and costs rose.

This chip stock is poised to reverse 'long-term downtrend,' says...

If you are contemplating a semiconductor stock, think Micron, say Piper Jaffray's Craig Johnson and Joule Financial's Quint Tatro.

The new 2020 C8 Corvette Stingray guns for Ferrari with first...

The base version of the sports car will punch out 495 horsepower, 40 more than the seventh-generation car and enough to launch it from 0 to 60 in "less than three seconds"...

Trump says he plans to nominate Eugene Scalia as the new...

Eugene Scalia would replace Alex Acosta as U.S. secretary of labor. Acosta announced he would step down last week.

Earthquakes

Quake hits northwest of Greek capital Athens: Witnesses

Tourists visit the ancient Acropolis hill, with the ruins of the fifth century BC Parthenon temple on June 30, 2015 in Athens, Greece.
Milos Bicanski | Getty Images News | Getty Images

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook the Greek capital Athens on Friday, sending people running from buildings in panic, witnesses said.

The European Earthquake Monitoring Centre recorded the quake's epicentre at 22 km (14 miles) northwest of the city. Its website quoted a witness as saying the quake was "strong but fortunately not very long".

Reuters witnesses said people had evacuated tall buildings in the sprawling city following the quake, believed to be the first to hit the capital since 1999. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.