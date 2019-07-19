Analysts love these 5 stocks ahead of their earnings reports

A bottle of Diet Coke is pulled for a quality control test at a Coco-Cola bottling plant in Salt Lake City, Utah.

With earnings season now in full swing, Wall Street analysts are advising clients there are plenty of buying opportunities.

So far over 15% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported earnings. According to FactSet, 79% of those companies have posted a better-than-expected profit.

CNBC did a deep dive through the most recent Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts say are "top picks" heading into their earnings reports.

They include names such as Coca-Cola, Willis Towers Watson, Diamondback Energy, Northrop Grumman, and Alibaba.

Willis Towers Watson, a risk management and multinational advisory company, was recently upgraded by Wells Fargo analysts to outperform.

"Insurance broker stocks tend to outperform during hurricane season," they said. "Stronger organic revenue is coming against the backdrop that insurance broker stocks tend to outperform during wind season."

Wells said it liked the company's "strong price performance" with the stock up 29% year to date.

Willis Towers Watson will report earnings on July 31.

Chinese multinational e-commerce giant Alibaba continues to see robust online sales in China and analysts at Raymond James say that positions the company well when it reports earnings in mid to late August.

"We reiterate our Strong Buy rating on Alibaba shares and $280 price target given our expectation for solid June quarter results given strong China eCommerce sales data and strong 6.18 festival sales," they said. "Alibaba remains our top large cap pick."

Shares of the company are up over 3% on the week.

Coca-Cola will report its earnings on Tuesday and remains a "top U.S. staples pick" for analysts at Morgan Stanley.

"Despite an expected muted Q2, KO remains our top US Staples pick, as we believe the market will look past near-term weather-induced weakness and focus on the solid FY and LT topline outlook and an EPS/FCF growth inflection in 2020 and beyond."

Shares Coke were down 0.67% on the week.

Here's what analysts are saying about their top picks heading into earnings: