Walmart announces executive shuffle to further integrate stores and digital

Walmart is making further organizational changes to further integrate its store and digital operations and leadership, according to a memo obtained by CNBC that was sent by CEO Doug McMillon to the retailer's employees.

"Our customers want one, seamless Walmart experience," McMillon writes to employees. "Earning more of our customers' business in food and consummables is foundational to our strategy, and, at the same time, we will expand our ability to serve them with general merchandise in stores and through our broad ecommerce assortment as we continue to invest and build our ecommerce business."

The organizational changes are a continuation of a strategy to bring together physical and digital operations, assets and leaders that the retailer has deployed for several years, largely since the acquisition of Jet.com in the fall of 2016. Two of the most recent high-profile hires have included Suresh Kumar as Walmart's chief technology officer and Janey Whiteside, who took a newly created role of chief customer officer after a two decade career at American Express. Kumar joined in May after stints at big tech firms Google and Amazon.

The biggest change announced today is bringing the U.S. supply chain teams together, which will be led by Greg Smith, the current executive vice president of Walmart U.S. supply chain. Smith will jointly report to Greg Foran, who runs Walmart's U.S. stores, and Marc Lore, who runs Walmart's U.S. ecommerce.

Nate Faust is currently leading ecommerce fulfillment for Walmart, after joining Walmart as part of the Jet.com acquisition in 2016. Faust will assist with the integration of the new leadership teams before moving to a new, yet-to-be announced position within the organization.

Twelve other leaders from within have been named to the newly created U.S. supply chain leadership team.

Whiteside will continue to report to both Foran and Lore, but her team is ramping up as of today's announcement. Reporting to Whiteside will be Walmart's services and digital acceleration team led by Daniel Eckert, the returns team led by Linne Fulcher, and the media group led by Stef Jay. Open roles under Whiteside include a chief experience and strategy officer, a chief product officer and leader for the customer care team.

Finance is another area that will be further integrated, as Walmart brings together the store and ecommerce finance teams. Walmart U.S. chief financial officer Michael Dastugue will lead the new blended team, and continue to report to Brett Biggs, Walmart's chief financial officer. Steve Schmitt will become the new U.S. ecommerce chief financial officer supporting Lore's team, and reporting to Dastugue. Schmitt is currently the Sam's Club chief financial officer.

Not every area is being integrated, however, to "enable focus and speed," McMillon said.

"Our ecommerce sales growth, improving customer metrics and progress on contribution profit are encouraging, and we want to keep that going" McMillon explains in the memo.

U.S. merchandising teams will stay distinct, but Ashley Buchanan will move from the executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Sam's Club to be the chief merchandising officer for U.S. ecommerce, reporting to Lore. Andy Dunn, Bonobos co-founder is currently is in charge of the digitally native brands Walmart has acquired including Eloquii, Modcloth and others reporting to Lore, but will now report to Buchanan.

Walmart shares were essentially flat in trading Friday afternoon. The stock, which has a market capitalization of $328 billion, is up more than 23% since the start of the year.

The full text of the memo follows: