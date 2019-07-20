Monsoon flooding death toll rises to 152 in South Asia

Facebook Vice President David Marcus is the face of the company's Libra digital currency, but the original driving force was a 26-year-old female engineer named Morgan Beller.Technologyread more
Officials say the death toll has risen to 152 in monsoon flooding in South Asia as millions of people and animals continue to face the brunt in three countries.
At least 90 people have died in Nepal and 50 in India's Assam state. A dozen people have been killed in neighboring Bangladesh.
Shiv Kumar, a government official in Assam, said Saturday that 10 rare one-horned rhinos have died at the Kaziranga National Park after swirling grey waters of the Brahmaputra River burst its banks and entered the reserve.
The Assam Disaster Response Authority says 4.8 million people spread over 3,700 villages across the northeastern state are affected by the floods.
Monsoon rains hit the region in June-September. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season.