The world's busiest airport is about to ban smoking as places to light up get harder to find

Salt Lake City International Airport did it in 2016. Denver International Airport did it in 2018.

And, thanks to a new, enhanced ordinance in Atlanta banning smoking and vaping in bars, restaurants and other enclosed public spaces, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which has held the title of world's busiest airport for many years, will snuff out its smoking lounges on Jan. 2, 2020.

At Hartsfield-Jackson, there are currently about a dozen post-security spaces where smokers can light up. The lounges were initially paid for by Phillip Morris in advance of the 1996 summer Olympics.

Although the U.S. Surgeon General has determined that there is no risk-free level of exposure to secondhand smoke, airport officials have long claimed the lounges benefited non-smokers as well as smokers by keeping secondhand smoke away from non-smoking guests and by discouraging smokers from lighting up in restrooms and other spaces.

But since Hartsfield-Jackson is part of the city of Atlanta, airport officials say the airport will comply with the new ordinance and convert the lounges to other purposes. Passengers will be directed to smoking areas outside of both terminals.

"We plan to work with our airline partners to make sure they communicate with their customers that smoking is no longer permitted at ATL," said Jennifer Ogunsola, spokeswoman for Hartsfield-Jackson. "We also will have PSA [public service announcements] messaging throughout the airport as well as permanent and digital signage with like messaging."

Atlanta's shift to smoke-free is "huge," said Cynthia Hallett, president and CEO of Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights and the ANR Foundation. "As the airport with the largest passenger volume and a huge workforce, both flight crews and airport staff, going smoke-free means that millions of people will be fully protected from exposure to secondhand smoke."

Now, said Hallett, it's time for the handful of other U.S. airports that still have smoking lounges to follow Atlanta's lead.

"Many airports have repurposed smoking lounges for much desired spaces to sit, including electronic device charging stations or more food options," she said.