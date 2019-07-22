Africa could be about to benefit from dovish policy shifts in the US, experts predict

Central bankers across Africa are paying special attention to the noises coming out of the U.S. Federal Reserve as they mull impending calls on monetary policy easing.

On Thursday, the South African Reserve Bank announced its first cut to interest rates in over a year, lowering rates by 25 basis points to 6.5% as the continent's most industrialized economy tackles low inflation and its starkest contraction for over a decade in the first quarter.

Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Angola will all set rates this week. Nigeria recently passed measures compelling banks to boost lending, while a drought in Kenya drove up inflation.

"Monetary policy in Africa has been held hostage to the Fed hiking cycle for the past 18 months, with African central banks maintaining nominally high domestic interest rates to protect their currencies against capital outflows, despite an improving inflation outlook," Ipek de Vilder, European executive director at international brokerage network Auerbach Grayson, told CNBC.

"The policy is working as 2018 was the first year since 2015, when African currencies were essentially flat vis-à-vis the U.S. dollar relative to annual deprecation about -10% over the previous four years," she added.

When the Fed tightens policy for an extended period it tends to lower demand for traditional U.S.-based safe haven assets, sending investors searching for return elsewhere. This often facilitates a windfall for emerging markets and causes central banks to mirror Fed measures to stabilize supply and demand.

The recent shift to a more dovish tone from the Fed has allowed African central banks to begin a cautious easing of their domestic monetary stances, with rate cuts so far this year in Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and Malawi. Ghana's monetary policy committee on Friday voted to maintain its current policy rate of 16%.

Thus far, these have been within the 50 to 100 basis point range, though with inflation generally on the slide, de Vilder suggested that further easing of monetary policy could be due this year. While all are due to vote on rates before the U.S. central bank makes its decision on July 31, the Fed's dovish stance might lessen pressure on tightening and provide room for easing.

"As rates trend downwards, we are likely to see domestic institutions shift back towards higher equity allocations and underpin a rerating of the market," de Vilder said.