Air-conditioner maker Lennox cuts forecast citing 'significantly cooler temperatures'

Despite a blistering heatwave across the East Coast this weekend, air-conditioner maker Lennox International pointed to colder weather as a key reason for cutting guidance and underperforming in the second quarter.

The Texas-based company brought in second-quarter earnings per share of $3.74 — about 9% below analysts' consensus estimate of $4.12, according to FactSet. Sales in the second quarter came in about 4% below Wall Street consensus, according to FactSet. The company also said adjusted revenue growth for 2019 would be just 2% to 5% and adjusted EPS from continuing operations would be $11.30 to $11.90 this year. Previous guidance was for earnings per share of at least $12.

"Significantly cooler temperatures and higher precipitation across the United States adversely impacted the HVAC market in the second quarter, and especially in key Central regions where cooling degree days were down over 30% and precipitation was up over 60%," Lennox International Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn said in a press release Monday.

Shares of Lennox fell 4% following the quarterly report Monday.

While the company highlighted colder second-quarter temperatures, weather in more recent months is hitting new records. June 2019 was the hottest since National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration began recording temperatures in the 1800's. July is also on track to break a record after the U.S. National Weather Service issued a national advisory due to dangerous heat and humidity over the weekend.

Lennox lowered its full-year guidance following "adverse weather conditions" in the quarter and a reduced outlook on commercial and refrigeration end markets. The company also cited slower shipments due to adverse weather, negative impact from tornadoes, divestitures and foreign exchange headwinds.

J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa called the weather impact "understandable" but based on a share claw back progressing slower than expected, and "weak" operating cash flow, the stock should adjust from a relatively high multiple.

"The weaker than expected sales result here is not, on its own, surprising in the context of the weather, but the lag in share recapture is an added wrinkle for a stock that has been generally bulletproof, and trading at an outlier multiple," Tusa said in a note to clients Monday.

Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna also said he expects the stock to "trade off on the soft results/ outlook."

